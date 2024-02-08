Stars Align for Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

On March 10, Hollywood's elite will gather for the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, a star-studded event that has raised millions in the fight against HIV/AIDS since its inception in 1992. This year's sold-out soiree, co-hosted by Elton John, his husband David Furnish, and a roster of celebrity co-hosts, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and Tiffany Haddish, will continue the Foundation's mission to prevent HIV infections, combat stigma, and provide care to vulnerable communities.

A Night of Entertainment and Activism

The evening's festivities will feature a performance by The Gabriels, an R&B-soul-rock trio, as well as an opportunity to watch the Academy Awards in real-time with some of the industry's most prominent figures. The event, which has become a staple on the awards season circuit, is a testament to the enduring power of entertainment to drive social change and raise awareness for critical issues.

As a newly-minted EGOT winner, Elton John expressed his dedication to the cause, both as a father and an AIDS advocate, stating that he will not rest until an end to the disease and the related inequality is achieved. John's commitment to the Foundation's work is shared by his husband, David Furnish, who highlighted the importance of the event in supporting their Rocket Fund campaign against HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

Partners and Sponsors

The fundraiser will be supported by co-sponsors Iris and Michael Smith, along with partners such as American Airlines, Cadillac, and Tequila Don Julio. Presenting sponsors include A+E Networks and Gilead Sciences, both of which have a long-standing commitment to supporting HIV/AIDS research, treatment, and advocacy.

These collaborations are crucial in helping the Foundation raise funds for its life-saving work, providing compassionate care, and empowering communities affected by the disease. The event's success is a testament to the power of collective action and the ongoing dedication of individuals and organizations committed to making a difference in the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

A Lasting Legacy

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual Academy Awards Viewing Party serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of awareness, advocacy, and action. By bringing together some of the most influential figures in entertainment and philanthropy, the event not only raises vital funds for the Foundation's mission but also sheds light on the ongoing struggle against HIV/AIDS and the need for continued support and commitment.

As the 32nd annual event approaches, the Foundation remains steadfast in its dedication to creating a world free of HIV/AIDS, where everyone has access to the care, treatment, and support they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives. Through the tireless efforts of its founders, supporters, and partners, the Elton John AIDS Foundation continues to make a lasting impact on the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

On March 10, as the stars align for a night of glamour, entertainment, and activism, the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party will once again demonstrate the power of unity, compassion, and determination in the pursuit of a world free from the scourge of HIV/AIDS.