StarJam's Plea for Survival: Urgent Financial Aid Needed to Sustain Disability Empowerment Programs

Nationwide disability not-for-profit organization, StarJam, stands at a critical crossroads after 22 years of empowering young people through music and dance. Chief Executive Gilli Sinclair highlights the dire financial strain caused by soaring operational costs and dwindling grant funding, putting the beloved community resource at risk of closure without immediate support.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Community Support

Facing a severe financial shortfall, StarJam urgently seeks donations to continue its transformative workshops. Sinclair reveals that 75 percent of their funding relies on grants, with the next application round months away. The immediate cash flow crisis threatens to halt services, affecting 800 regular participants and countless on waitlists. The organization's appeal for $100,000 aims to sustain its offerings, crucial for the social and emotional well-being of young New Zealanders with disabilities.

The Impact of StarJam on Lives

Advertisment

StarJam's programs offer more than just artistic expression; they provide a sense of belonging and achievement for its participants, affectionately known as 'jammers'. These workshops are often the week's highlight for many, fostering a strong community spirit and helping them find their 'tribe'. The organization's efforts extend to online workshops, broadening its reach to those in rural areas or on waitlists, underscoring its vital role in the lives of 150,000 young New Zealanders with disabilities.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Sustainability

While the current situation is grim, StarJam is determined to navigate through these challenging times with community support. The emergency appeal is a vital step towards securing the organization's future, ensuring it can continue its mission of empowerment and inclusion. As Sinclair calls for solidarity, the response from supporters and allies could very well dictate the fate of this essential service, highlighting the collective responsibility in nurturing spaces that champion diversity and accessibility.