Business

Starbucks’ Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Starbucks’ Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir

Starbucks has teamed up with Stanley Quencher to launch a limited-edition shimmery pink cup, which has become an instant sensation among coffee enthusiasts. This 40-ounce wonder was released on Wednesday and is available at Starbucks outlets situated within Target locations across the country. This pink cup, the latest addition in the series of collaborations, has quickly become a sought-after item, with some even appearing on eBay for resale.

Third Time’s the Charm

This pink cup is the third product born out of the Starbucks-Stanley Quencher collaboration, following the successful launch of a peachy-pink matte cup and a vibrant red cup in May and November of the previous year, respectively. The popularity of the latest installment in this series has led to a sell-out situation at many Starbucks outlets. However, customers still stand a chance to grab one of these shimmering beauties while the limited stock lasts.

A Stir Among Customers

A representative from Starbucks expressed exhilaration over the overwhelming customer response to the release of the new cup. The company has also stated that there will be no restocking of the cup once the current stock runs out. According to Spoon University, a well-known food-related website, purchases may be restricted to one or two cups per customer to ensure fair distribution.

More Than Just a Cup

Alongside the launch of the new cup, Starbucks’ winter menu for 2024 features delectable items such as the Pistachio Latte. In a bid to promote sustainability, the company encourages customers to use their personal cups for their beverage orders. As customers in Goodyear, Arizona, and the rest of the country scramble to acquire the exclusive Starbucks pink Stanley quencher vacuum stainless steel tumbler, the ‘Galentine’s Day’ collection, as it is called, is causing quite a stir at Targets nationwide, with lengthy queues and limited stock becoming the order of the day.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

