Star Stable Entertainment Partners with Rights & Brands: Galloping Towards Global Expansion

In a significant stride towards expanding its global footprint, Star Stable Entertainment, renowned for its immersive horse-centric universe tailored for tween girls, has embarked on a strategic partnership with Stockholm-based licensing powerhouse, Rights & Brands. This collaboration, announced on February 16, 2024, positions Rights & Brands at the helm of global merchandising and publishing rights for the Star Stable brand. A brand that has not only captured the hearts of millions with its 2D-animated series, mobile games, books, and music but has also established a strong presence in the digital realm with Star Stable Online - a role-playing game that boasts over 26 million registered users and sustains half a million active players monthly.

Gallop Towards Global Recognition

Star Stable Entertainment's decision to sign with Rights & Brands signals a pivotal moment in the brand's journey towards enhancing its global market presence. The Star Stable universe, centered around the enchanted island of Jorvik, offers a unique blend of riding, racing, and caring for different breeds of horses, providing an unparalleled experience to its audience. With Rights & Brands’ proven track record of elevating kids brands on the global stage, including a recent partnership with a Finnish children's book publisher, Star Stable's vibrant world is set to reach new heights. This collaboration opens up vast opportunities for extending the brand's narrative through diverse mediums, promising an enriched experience for its dedicated fan base and new audiences alike.

More Than Just a Game

The essence of Star Stable transcends the boundaries of mere entertainment. It's a portal to a community where players not only engage in adventures on Jorvik but also form lasting friendships, develop skills, and explore a rich narrative that grows with them. With over 26 million registered users and a dynamic monthly user base, Star Stable Online is more than just a game; it's a thriving world fueled by stories, challenges, and the joy of equestrian sports. The inclusion of a 2D-animated series, mobile games, books, and music further deepens the immersive experience, allowing fans to connect with the brand across multiple platforms. The partnership with Rights & Brands is poised to amplify this multifaceted engagement, ensuring the Star Stable saga continues to inspire and entertain.

Forging New Paths

The alliance between Star Stable Entertainment and Rights & Brands marks a new chapter in the brand's narrative, one that is anticipated to usher in a wave of innovative merchandise and publishing ventures. As the brand strides into new territories, the focus remains steadfast on delivering content that resonates with its audience's evolving interests and aspirations. This strategic move not only underscores Star Stable's commitment to its community but also highlights the brand's ambition to redefine what a tween franchise can achieve in the global entertainment landscape. Through this partnership, Star Stable is set to galvanize its position as a leading name in the world of interactive storytelling and digital adventures.

As we look towards the future, the partnership between Star Stable Entertainment and Rights & Brands is a testament to the powerful synergy between storytelling and strategic brand management. By leveraging Rights & Brands' expertise in global merchandising and publishing, Star Stable is on a steadfast course to enchant and engage audiences around the world, further solidifying its legacy as a beacon of creativity, community, and innovation in the digital age. With a universe as rich and expansive as Jorvik's, the possibilities are as boundless as the imagination of its creators and the passion of its fans. This collaboration not only promises to bring new adventures to life but also to inspire the next generation of storytellers and adventurers.