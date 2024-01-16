Stanley's Colorful Splash: The Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler Collection

In a move that promises to infuse fresh hues into our everyday hydration, Stanley has unveiled its Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler collection. Embracing a palette seemingly inspired by Pantone's Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, the new line features seven unique colors, each with a character of its own, and is up for grabs starting January 16 on the Stanley website and at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Stanley's Colorful Foray

The collection is a harmonious blend of soft spring hues, bringing together solid colors, watercolor designs, and subtle graphics in a captivating array. The tumblers, available in two sizes—40-ounce and 30-ounce—are a testament to Stanley's signature double-wall vacuum insulation, promising to keep your drinks cool for up to an impressive 48 hours.

The FlowState lid, a noteworthy feature, incorporates a straw, a drink opening, and a full-cover top. This multifunctional design not only assures easy access to your beverage but also minimizes splashing, making it a perfect companion for both active lifestyles and relaxed afternoons.

A Palette for All Tastes

The palette of the Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 collection is a nod to the soothing pastels of spring. From Heather Blue to Bloom—a peachy pink akin to the Pantone's color choice—to Mint Green, each tumbler color has a story to tell. The Brushstroke cups, with their warm and cool tones, evoke a sense of serenity, while the Soft Rain cups, bearing a spring shower-inspired design, offer a touch of whimsy.

A Hot Commodity

Given their popularity and aesthetic appeal, these tumblers are expected to fly off the shelves swiftly. So, whether you're a Stanley aficionado or a color enthusiast looking to amp up your hydration game, mark your calendars for January 16 to ensure you bag your favorite from the Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler collection.