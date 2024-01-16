Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Lifestyle #Business

Stanley's Colorful Splash: The Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler Collection

Stanley unveils Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 collection, featuring seven new colors inspired by Pantone's Color of the Year. Available from January 16.

author-image
BNN Correspondents
New Update
Stanley's Colorful Splash: The Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler Collection

In a move that promises to infuse fresh hues into our everyday hydration, Stanley has unveiled its Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler collection. Embracing a palette seemingly inspired by Pantone's Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, the new line features seven unique colors, each with a character of its own, and is up for grabs starting January 16 on the Stanley website and at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Advertisment

Stanley's Colorful Foray

The collection is a harmonious blend of soft spring hues, bringing together solid colors, watercolor designs, and subtle graphics in a captivating array. The tumblers, available in two sizes—40-ounce and 30-ounce—are a testament to Stanley's signature double-wall vacuum insulation, promising to keep your drinks cool for up to an impressive 48 hours.

The FlowState lid, a noteworthy feature, incorporates a straw, a drink opening, and a full-cover top. This multifunctional design not only assures easy access to your beverage but also minimizes splashing, making it a perfect companion for both active lifestyles and relaxed afternoons.

Advertisment

A Palette for All Tastes

The palette of the Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 collection is a nod to the soothing pastels of spring. From Heather Blue to Bloom—a peachy pink akin to the Pantone's color choice—to Mint Green, each tumbler color has a story to tell. The Brushstroke cups, with their warm and cool tones, evoke a sense of serenity, while the Soft Rain cups, bearing a spring shower-inspired design, offer a touch of whimsy.

A Hot Commodity

Given their popularity and aesthetic appeal, these tumblers are expected to fly off the shelves swiftly. So, whether you're a Stanley aficionado or a color enthusiast looking to amp up your hydration game, mark your calendars for January 16 to ensure you bag your favorite from the Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler collection.

Advertisment
Advertisment