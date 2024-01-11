Stanley Quencher Tumblers: A Viral Sensation Among Celebrities and Gen Z

The humble Stanley Quencher tumbler has unexpectedly become the latest viral sensation, particularly amongst Generation Z, transforming from a practical insulated cup to a coveted fashion accessory and lifestyle statement. The 42-ounce model, in particular, has amassed a cult-like following, counting celebrities such as Adele, Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, and Olivia Rodrigo amongst its fans. These well-known personalities have been spotted using the tumblers in public and on various social media platforms, further fuelling the trend.

The Rise of the #StanleyCup Hashtag

The Stanley Quencher phenomenon has taken social media by storm, with the hashtag #StanleyCup accumulating over seven billion views on TikTok alone. The popularity of these tumblers, initially designed for more practical scenarios like construction work or outdoor activities, skyrocketed with the release of the Quencher model in 2016.

More Than a Cup: A Lifestyle Symbol

The allure of these tumblers extends beyond their practicality of keeping drinks hot or cold for extended periods. They have evolved into a symbol of a health and wellness lifestyle, often seen in the hands of boutique gym-goers and fans of brands such as Lululemon. Furthermore, these tumblers have emerged as a subtle yet striking way to display wealth and materialism affordably, aligning perfectly with the 'boujee' aesthetic embraced by younger demographics.

Stanley's Soaring Revenues and Sustainability Claims

Stanley's revenues have seen a significant increase, soaring from $94 million in 2020 to a staggering $402 million in 2022. This growth can be attributed in part to the brand's popularity on social media and among influencers. Stanley also claims that their products contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing the demand for disposable products. However, while the tumblers are undoubtedly popular, they have also become sought-after collector's items, with limited-edition releases often reselling for high prices on platforms like eBay. One such example is the pink Starbucks x Stanley Quencher for Valentine's Day, which caused long queues and sold out quickly at Starbucks locations within Target stores.