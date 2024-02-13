Stagg's 2023 Barrel-Strength Bourbon: A Rich and Complex Whiskey Worth the Wait

Stagg's Latest Release: A Barrel-Strength Bourbon Worth the Wait

In the world of bourbon aficionados, there are few names that elicit as much fervor as Stagg. This highly sought-after, barrel-strength whiskey has fans lining up overnight at liquor stores, entering lotteries, and even shelling out large sums at auctions. Today, we delve into the latest release from this esteemed brand - a release that, while technically slated for 2023, is only now making its way onto shelves in 2024.

The Anticipated Arrival

The latest offering from Stagg, a single barrel selection bottled at cask strength, is comprised of bourbon aged in barrels varying in age and mash bill. With a proof of 122.8, it's a potent yet elegant spirit that's been eagerly awaited by whiskey lovers worldwide.

For those unfamiliar with the term "barrel-strength," it refers to bourbon that has not been diluted after aging. This results in a higher alcohol by volume (ABV) percentage, which can range from 55% to over 70%. Stagg's latest release falls comfortably within this range, promising an intense and complex flavor profile.

A Taste of Elegance

Described as rich, complex, and balanced, this bourbon offers a touch of sweetness and spice that dances on the palate. The mash bill consists of 65% corn, 22% rye, wheat, and barley, while the spirit itself has been aged for a minimum of four years in virgin American oak barrels with a deep char. This combination lends itself to the creation of a truly exceptional whiskey.

"The richness of the flavor is unlike anything I've ever tasted," says one enthusiastic taster, "It's bold and robust, yet maintains a smoothness that makes it incredibly enjoyable."

The Long Wait

While the official release date for this whiskey was 2023, it's not uncommon for Stagg releases to be delayed. A similar situation occurred with the 2022 release, which didn't hit shelves until 2023. This delay is often due to the meticulous process involved in crafting such a high-quality product.

Despite the wait, fans remain undeterred. They understand that good things come to those who wait, and when it comes to Stagg's barrel-strength bourbon, the wait is most certainly worth it.

As we bid farewell to this enlightening expedition into the realm of Stagg's latest barrel-strength bourbon, let us remember the key takeaways: its elegance, richness, complexity, and balance. This is a whiskey that tells a story with each sip - a story of patience, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to quality.