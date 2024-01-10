en English
Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley Marks Daughter Minnie’s First Birthday with Emotional Instagram Post

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST


Stacey Dooley, the 36-year-old TV presenter, marked the first birthday of her daughter Minnie with an emotional post on Instagram. The post included a throwback photo of Dooley breastfeeding her baby, a poignant testament to the intimate bond between a mother and child. The heartfelt caption expressed Dooley’s profound sentimentality on this milestone occasion.

Family Life Behind the Scenes

Dooley shares Minnie with her partner, Kevin Clifton, 41, a professional dancer. The couple has remained protective of Minnie’s privacy, choosing not to reveal her face on social media. However, they have delighted fans with hints of Minnie’s inherited red hair, a charming trait she shares with her mother.

The couple welcomed Minnie in January of the previous year, following their pregnancy announcement in August 2022. The journey of their parenthood, filled with both challenges and joys, has been shared on a one-off special of Dooley’s series ‘Stacey Sleeps Over.’

Stacey’s Take on Motherhood and Future Plans

Stacey has candidly admitted that motherhood has been her ‘hardest gig ever,’ an honest reflection about the demands and responsibilities of raising a child. At this time, the couple does not have immediate plans for another child.

After completing the Strictly Ballroom tour, Clifton took a pause from his professional life to focus on caring for Minnie. The couple’s journey together began when they met on the TV show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2018, a partnership that led them to win the competition.

Marital Status in Question

Speculation about a secret wedding came to the fore after an interview referred to Dooley as Clifton’s ‘now wife.’ However, Dooley has clarified that marriage is not a pressing concern for her, considering Clifton’s history of three previous marriages. The couple’s focus remains on raising their daughter and cherishing the simple joys of their shared life.

Lifestyle
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

