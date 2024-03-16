St. Patrick's Day Feast: Freebies and Deals from Krispy Kreme, Hooters, and More

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, several chain restaurants are rolling out special offers, including freebies and discounts, to mark the occasion on March 17. Among the highlights are Krispy Kreme's free green O’riginal Glazed donuts for those sporting green, and Hooters serving up a wing and fries combo deal, showcasing the festive spirit of the holiday.

Green Treats and Sweet Deals

Krispy Kreme is leading the charge with a nod to tradition by offering a free O’riginal Glazed donut, dyed green for the holiday, to anyone who visits their stores in green attire from March 15 through March 17. This initiative is designed to spread joy and festivity, aligning with the spirit of St. Patrick's Day. Meanwhile, Hooters is catering to the savory preferences of its guests with a special on boneless wings and fries, priced at $16, ensuring that the celebration covers a range of tastes and preferences.

More Than Just Donuts and Wings

Further broadening the scope of St. Patrick's Day deals, Insomnia Cookies and Marco’s Pizza are joining the festivities. Insomnia Cookies extends an offer of a free Classic Cookie to anyone who steps into their store wearing green, from March 15 to March 17, with any in-store purchase. Marco’s Pizza introduces a Slam Dunk Deal, which entices customers with a free Pizzoli with the purchase of any large or extra-large pizza at menu price, merging the excitement of March Madness with St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Perks for Coffee Lovers

Not to be left out, Biggby Coffee is offering its own St. Patrick's Day perk with a buy-one-get-one-free offer or $1 off any drink, any size, up to 24 ounces. This deal caters to coffee enthusiasts looking to celebrate the day with a caffeinated kick, highlighting the diverse range of offers available to consumers looking to partake in the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

As these chain restaurants deck out in green and roll out their special offers, St. Patrick's Day 2024 is set to be a deliciously festive occasion. With a mix of sweet and savory deals, freebies, and discounts, there's something for everyone looking to celebrate, whether they're in the mood for a green donut, a hearty meal, a sweet cookie, or a refreshing coffee. The spirit of St. Patrick's Day is alive and well, promising a day filled with good food, good deals, and good cheer.