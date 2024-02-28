St. Mary's CFW to Honor Women Advocates: Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Theme

The St. Mary's County Commission for Women (CFW) is gearing up for its annual Women's History Month Brunch & Awards Ceremony on March 23, 2024, celebrating women's contributions towards equity, diversity, and inclusion. Slated to take place at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, this event is not just a ceremony but a beacon of recognition for those who have tirelessly advocated for women's rights and inclusivity in St. Mary's County.

Awards Spotlight: Celebrating Advocacy and Achievement

This year's ceremony will spotlight the achievements of remarkable women through four awards: the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement, Hometown Shero, Woman of the Year, and Tomorrow's Woman awards. Notably, Mary Washington will receive the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement award for her unwavering commitment to education, while Frances Cullison will be honored with the Hometown Shero award for her pioneering role in emergency medical services, marking a significant milestone as the county's first female EMS Chief.

Community Engagement: A Call for Nominations

The CFW encourages community involvement through nominations for the Woman of the Year and Tomorrow's Woman awards. With a nomination deadline of March 8, 2024, the community has a unique opportunity to highlight women and girls who exemplify the spirit of advocacy, leadership, and dedication to fostering an inclusive society. These awards not only celebrate individual achievements but also encourage a collective effort towards a more equitable and diverse community.

Supporting Education and Empowerment

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship, aimed at supporting non-traditional students in their educational endeavors through the College of Southern Maryland. This initiative underscores the CFW's commitment to empowering women through education, providing them with the resources needed to succeed and continue their advocacy works.

As the Women's History Month Brunch & Awards Ceremony approaches, St. Mary's County looks forward to a day of reflection, celebration, and inspiration, honoring those who have made significant contributions to the advocacy for equity, diversity, and inclusion. This event not only acknowledges past accomplishments but also sets the stage for future endeavors in creating a more inclusive community for all.