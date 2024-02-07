St. Kitts and Nevis Marine Sector Set to Flourish with Sea Moss Initiative

In a bid to revitalize St. Kitts and Nevis' marine sector, the Department of Marine Resources is pioneering a transformative initiative: the establishment of sea moss production exhibition sites. This ambitious project forms a cornerstone of the department's Transformation Strategy 2024, marking a significant stride towards a sustainable and robust marine sector.

A Novel Approach to Aquaculture

The driving force behind this initiative is the Director of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mr. Randel Thompson. During the 2024 Work Plan Presentation, Thompson outlined the department's plan to set up sea moss farming exhibition sites across the twin-island federation. These sites will serve as tangible demonstrations of sustainable sea moss farming methods, providing a much-needed boost to aquaculture in the region.

Location and Learning

The initial sites are set to be established between Old Road and New Guinea, in addition to Dieppe Bay. These locations have been strategically selected for their favorable sea conditions, making them ideal for sea moss cultivation. The Department of Marine Resources aims to invite stakeholders, young entrepreneurs, and fishers to these sites, encouraging them to observe and learn from these pioneering developments.

Economic Growth and Sustainability

The sea moss production initiative is not merely a scientific endeavor; it also promises substantial economic benefits. By providing a viable income source for the local community, the project could contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth. Furthermore, the initiative is expected to foster a more sustainable and resilient marine sector. The training and research conducted at these exhibition sites could equip local fisher folk with the skills and knowledge necessary to play a vital role in this emerging industry.