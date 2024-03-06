St. John Wildlife Rehab Hosts First Fundraiser to Support Local Fauna

At the heart of St. John's community spirit, St. John Wildlife Rehabilitation, also known as St. John Wildlife and Donkey Rescue Inc., is poised to host its inaugural fundraising event. This initiative is set to bolster their mission of caring for the island's sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, a commitment that has grown significantly since the devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2018. Phyllis Benton and Pamela Holmes, the passionate co-founders, have been at the forefront of wildlife rehabilitation for over two decades, bringing their expertise and dedication to the island's fauna in need.

Community Engagement and Support

Set against the backdrop of Coral Bay's Our Place, the fundraiser promises an evening of family-friendly entertainment, featuring live music, a 50-50 raffle, and an array of food and drinks. More than just a gathering, this event is a testament to the community's active involvement and generosity, as highlighted by Benton's acknowledgment of the overwhelming support through donations. The silent auction, both in-person and online, showcases over 100 items ranging from restaurant gift certificates to unique artwork, aimed at appealing to a wide audience and maximizing the fundraising potential.

Impact and Purpose

The raised funds are earmarked for critical needs such as food, medicine, veterinary care, and supplies essential for the ongoing care of the island's wildlife. This event underscores not only the immediate financial needs but also the broader mission of St. John Wildlife Rehabilitation to educate the public on proper interaction with local wildlife, including advisories against feeding donkeys. Their proactive approach extends to organizing wildlife rehabilitation classes, thereby empowering more community members to partake in the rescue and care of animals in distress.

Looking Ahead

As St. John Wildlife Rehabilitation gears up for its first major fundraising event, the anticipation reflects a community united for a common cause. The success of this event could set a precedent for future initiatives, reinforcing the critical role of community support in wildlife conservation efforts. Benton and Holmes's dedication, coupled with the community's backing, paints a hopeful picture for the island's wildlife, ensuring that St. John remains a sanctuary for all its inhabitants.