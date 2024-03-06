St. John Parish Library Unveils Dubi's Easter Eggstravaganza: Family Fun with Crafts, Egg Hunt

Spring is in the air at St. John the Baptist Parish Library, and with it comes the much-anticipated Dubi's Easter Eggstravaganza, a family-oriented event packed with activities including an Easter egg hunt, a musical puppet show, and special moments captured with the Easter Bunny. The library encourages families to register ahead for the event, ensuring an unforgettable experience for attendees across its branches this March.

Advertisment

Spring into Fun with Dubi's Easter Eggstravaganza

Slated for Saturdays, March 9 and 16, the Eggstravaganza will offer a plethora of activities designed to delight and entertain the youngest of library patrons. From an exhilarating Easter egg hunt that promises to be both fun and challenging, to a musical puppet show that will capture the imaginations of children and adults alike, the event is set to be a highlight of the library's March calendar. Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to create memorable moments with complimentary pictures with the Easter Bunny, alongside engaging in an Easter-themed story time and crafting adorable bunny headbands.

Engaging Activities for Children and Teens Throughout March

Advertisment

In addition to the Easter celebrations, the library has curated a series of events and workshops catering to a wide age range. Young children are invited to participate in weekly story times and crafts, including basketball cup and ball crafts for children ages 6 to 11, and paper bag kite crafts for kids ages 4 to 8. Teens and tweens are not left out, with digital tutorials available on the library's YouTube channel, saltwater circuit building workshops, and an Easter pet craft session towards the month's end. These activities not only promise fun but also aim to impart valuable skills and knowledge.

Programs for Adults and Ongoing Literary Engagements

Adults looking to explore their creative sides can register for acrylic painting sessions focusing on spring themes, while book enthusiasts are invited to join the new Literary Lounge Book Club. The library continues its commitment to fostering a love for reading through the Louisiana Young Readers' Choice Awards, where kids in grades K-5 can vote for their favorite books. Furthermore, the library will host virtual author talks, including a session with "New York Times" bestseller Madeline Miller, providing patrons with the opportunity to engage with renowned authors.

As Dubi's Easter Eggstravaganza and the array of March programs approach, St. John the Baptist Parish Library stands ready to offer its community a blend of educational and recreational activities. With a focus on inclusivity and engagement, these events underline the library's role as a vibrant community hub, inviting families, teens, and adults to participate, learn, and celebrate the joys of spring together.