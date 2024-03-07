Spring's Challenge: Kitten Lady, Hannah Shaw, to Lead Workshops at Pasadena Humane's Kitten Shower

Spring is synonymous with renewal and growth, but it also brings challenges, particularly for animal shelters bracing for the annual influx of kittens. Pasadena Humane is proactively tackling this challenge by hosting a Kitten Shower on March 24, featuring workshops led by the best-selling author and advocate, Hannah Shaw, also known as The Kitten Lady. The event aims to prepare the community for kitten season by educating potential fosters and adopters on the essentials of kitten care.

Advertisment

Empowering Through Education

The Kitten Shower event is not just a gathering; it's a critical mission to arm potential kitten fosters and adopters with the knowledge and skills they need to save lives. Hannah Shaw, with her extensive experience and passion for feline welfare, will guide attendees through an Intro to Fostering workshop and a Kitten Care workshop.

These sessions are designed to demystify the fostering process and provide practical care tips for the youngest and most vulnerable felines. The goal is to increase the number of equipped and confident foster parents, ready to provide temporary homes during the busiest season for animal shelters.

Advertisment

A Community Effort

In addition to the educational workshops, the Kitten Shower will feature a raffle, a fun station for naming kittens, and a collection drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring items from a kitten wish list, contributing to the well-being of the many kittens that will pass through Pasadena Humane's doors in the coming months. According to Nadia Cubias, Foster Manager at Pasadena Humane, the donations of food and supplies play a significant role in the shelter's ability to save as many lives as possible. The event is not only a call to action for potential fosters and adopters but also a community-wide effort to support the shelter during its most challenging season.

Joining Forces for Feline Futures

The collaboration between Pasadena Humane and Hannah Shaw, The Kitten Lady, underscores the importance of community involvement and expert guidance in addressing the challenges of kitten season. General admission to the Kitten Shower is $35, with a VIP option available for those who wish to enjoy a personal meet-and-greet with Shaw. This event is a unique opportunity for animal lovers to come together, learn from a leading feline advocate, and make a tangible difference in the lives of kittens in need.

As spring approaches, bringing with it the promise of new beginnings, Pasadena Humane and The Kitten Lady are setting the stage for a season of hope and action. By fostering education, increasing awareness, and rallying community support, they are working to ensure that this kitten season, and those to follow, will see more kittens thriving in loving homes, thanks to the preparation and compassion of those who stepped forward to help.