Springfield Ushers in 2024 with a Burst of Engaging Activities

The city of Springfield is set to kickstart 2024 with a medley of engaging activities planned for its residents and visitors. The first weekend of the year teems with events ranging from beer tasting classes to murder mystery dinners and theatrical performances.

Obed and Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery’s Beer School 101

The popular Obed and Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery is launching its first Springfield Beer School 101 class. This unique endeavor, targeting beer connoisseurs, is slated for the first Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. It’s free of charge, however, online registration is necessary and it’s limited to a group of 15 beer enthusiasts.

Maldaner’s Restaurant’s Murder Mystery Dinner

On Saturday evening, Maldaner’s Restaurant promises a thrilling time with a family-friendly murder mystery dinner. Diners are invited to solve a captivating whodunit scenario from 6-9 p.m. The next show is scheduled for January 13, with ticket sales ending at noon on Thursday.

Puppy Yoga Class at Boondocks

For a unique experience, head to Boondocks on Sunday morning for a puppy yoga class. Starting at 10:30 a.m., attendees can enjoy a 45-minute session of yoga with lovable puppies up for adoption from Almost Home Rescue. Remember to bring your yoga mat.

Wedding Showcase at Crowne Plaza Springfield Hotel

Future brides and grooms should plan to visit the Crowne Plaza Springfield Hotel on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Illinois wedding professionals will be showcasing a variety of services and styles to help you plan the perfect wedding.

Dance Arts Youth Company and Dance Arts Studio Present ‘The Snow Queen’

The Dance Arts Youth Company and Dance Arts Studio are presenting ‘The Snow Queen,’ the inspiration behind the movie ‘Frozen.’ Two performances are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Tickets for this dance theater can be booked online.

In addition to these events, other local establishments such as the Springfield JCC, the Springfield Botanical Gardens, and Springfield Museums are also hosting a variety of activities and events for the enjoyment of the community.