Springfield Hosts Exotic Reptile Showcase: Discover, Learn, and Buy at MassMutual Center

Springfield, Massachusetts, becomes a hub for reptile enthusiasts as the MassMutual Center gears up to host the SHOW ME REPTILES AND EXOTICS event this Sunday. Aimed at showcasing a wide variety of reptiles and exotics, the event promises an educational and engaging day for visitors of all ages. Attendees can expect to see snakes, lizards, amphibians, invertebrates, and more, with many animals available for sale. Expert vendors and breeders will be on hand to share their knowledge and expertise, offering insights into pet ownership, breeding techniques, and habitat setup. The show, set to run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., welcomes enthusiasts and curious visitors alike, with ticket prices set at $10 for those over 13, $5 for kids aged 6-12, and free admission for children under five. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or online.