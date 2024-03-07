Spring Break Staycation in Greater Lafayette: From Outdoor Hikes to DIY Crafts

As spring break approaches, Purdue students staying in the Greater Lafayette area have a plethora of activities to look forward to. From basking in the outdoors at Celery Bog Nature Area to engaging in creative crafts at All Fired Up!, the region offers diverse options for relaxation and fun. Whether it's staying active at the CoRec or exploring local shops and entertainment venues, there's something for everyone this spring break.

Outdoor Adventures and Sports

For those keen on making the most of the spring weather, the Celery Bog Nature Area and Happy Hollow Park provide excellent opportunities for hiking and enjoying nature. Meanwhile, the Córdova Recreational Sports Center (CoRec) and Northwest Fields cater to sports enthusiasts with facilities for swimming, volleyball, tennis, and more, ensuring an active spring break.

Local Entertainment and Shopping

Greater Lafayette's local shops and entertainment spots, like Amused Clothing and Von's Shops, offer unique finds for spring shopping. For fun-filled outings, the Union Rack and Roll, GQT Wabash Landing 9, and Monster Mini Golf are perfect for spending quality time with friends. Malibu Jack's Indoor Family Fun Park also promises a day packed with activities ranging from go karts to arcade games.

Creative Arts and DIY Projects

For those with a creative flair, pottery painting at All Fired Up! and candle making at Rose and Wick Co. provide immersive artistic experiences. Additionally, Lafayette's A Baker's Choice baking supply store hosts various baking and decorating classes, offering a unique way to learn new skills and create sweet treats over the break.

With an array of activities ranging from outdoor adventures to creative crafts, Greater Lafayette proves to be an ideal spring break staycation destination. These engagements not only offer fun and relaxation but also the opportunity to explore new hobbies and spend meaningful time with friends and family, making this spring break memorable without having to travel far.