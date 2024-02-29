Spring Break Movie Magic: 'Wreck It Ralph' & 'Super Mario Bros.' Light Up Fair Theater

The Fair Theater in Plainview is set to bring a dose of spring break entertainment with its Spring Break Movies Days. Scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, and Thursday, March 14, the event promises family-friendly fun with screenings of 'Wreck It Ralph' and 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'. Behind this engaging initiative are Traditions Health Hospice and Kornerstone Funeral Directors, who have stepped in as movie sponsors.

Family Fun at Affordable Prices

Emphasizing family entertainment, the Fair Theater has priced tickets at $2 for adults and $1 for children, ensuring the event is accessible to everyone. Adding to the movie experience, a Snack Pack featuring a small bag of popcorn and a Capri Sun will be available for just $1. It's noteworthy that transactions for both tickets and concessions will be cash-only, catering to the simplicity of enjoying what promises to be an unforgettable movie experience.

Blockbuster Line-Up

'Wreck It Ralph', the first movie on the lineup, takes viewers on an arcade-game character's quest to prove his heroism, only to accidentally unleash a dire threat to the arcade world. Following this, 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' transports audiences alongside the iconic plumber duo, Mario and Luigi, on their adventurous foray into a magical new world. With show times at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for each movie, families have the flexibility to choose a screening that best fits their schedule.

More Than Just Movies

Beyond offering a captivating selection of movies, the Fair Theater also opens its doors for event rentals, providing a unique venue for a wide range of activities. For those interested in learning more about the Spring Break Movies Days or inquiring about renting the Fair for an event, the theater encourages potential guests to reach out via phone at 806-293-4000 or to visit their website at www.plainviewtx.org.

As the days grow longer and the anticipation for spring break mounts, the Fair Theater's movie days offer an ideal outing for families looking to create lasting memories. With engaging stories, beloved characters, and the unbeatable price of admission, this event underscores the theater's commitment to enriching the community's cultural landscape. Whether you're rooting for Ralph or adventuring with the Mario brothers, these screenings are sure to provide enjoyment and entertainment for viewers of all ages.