Spring Blooms Early in Southampton: Celebrate Mother's Day with Flowers, Books, and Music

As spring approaches, Southampton and surrounding Hampshire areas are buzzing with a variety of events perfect for celebrating Mother's Day weekend. From the early blossoms at Exbury Gardens to the enchanting puppetry bringing Julia Donaldson's tales to life, there's something for everyone to enjoy from March 9 to 10.

Advertisment

Exbury Gardens: A Floral Wonderland

Visitors to Exbury Gardens this weekend will witness an unprecedented early bloom, with camellias, rhododils, magnolias, and daffodils showcasing their beauty weeks ahead of schedule. This phenomenon is attributed to the recent warm, damp weather, enhancing the gardens' allure.

The 60th anniversary of the Azalea Bowl adds a historical touch, making it a must-visit for floral enthusiasts and photographers alike. Additionally, mothers are welcomed with half-price entrance on Sunday, making it an appealing destination for families.

Advertisment

Charlie Cook's Favourite Book: A Musical Adventure

The world of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler takes center stage in Southampton with a puppet-filled musical adaptation of 'Charlie Cook's Favourite Book.' This engaging performance promises to captivate audiences, especially young readers, by exploring a variety of stories within stories. It's a unique opportunity to spark a love for reading in children, showcasing the magic that lies within books through an interactive and entertaining format.

Electronic Music Weekend: A Celebration of Southampton's Beat

The Electronic Music Weekend at EngineRooms highlights Southampton's vibrant electronic music scene. Featuring top-class international DJs like Alan Fitzpatrick and James Zabiela, the event aims to showcase the city's contribution to electronic music genres such as drum and bass, house, techno, and garage.

It's an excellent platform for both established and emerging local talent, emphasizing Southampton's role in the global music landscape. The festival's collaboration with Southampton Forward and various local partners underscores a community effort to celebrate and promote the city's musical heritage.