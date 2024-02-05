Variety & FAMI's Inaugural Breakfast Spotlights Faith in Entertainment

Variety, in association with the Faith and Media Initiative (FAMI), is readying to inaugurate its first-ever Spirituality & Faith in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles on February 13th. The exclusive event will spotlight notable personalities from the entertainment world such as two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank, Emmy-nominated actress and producer Roma Downey, and award-winning actor, writer, and author Rainn Wilson.

Faith and Entertainment: A Symbiosis

The invite-only breakfast will delve into the actors' engagement with faith-based entertainment. Swank's upcoming film, "Ordinary Angels," Downey's contributions to Lightworkers Media and her role in the Prime Video series, "The Baxters," and Wilson's newly published book, "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution," will be topics of discussion. The event aims to investigate the interweaving of religion and faith in media, adopting a non-denominational perspective.

Authentic Faith Representation: A Growing Demand

The breakfast will also underscore consumer demand for genuine faith representation in storytelling. Insights from a comprehensive worldwide study on faith and entertainment will be presented, indicating a substantial audience interest in accurate depictions of faith.

Panel Discussion: Unraveling the Tapestry of Faith in Entertainment

A panel discussion will further explore the subject, featuring key industry experts like Dritan Nesho, CEO at HarrisX, and Brooke Zaugg, executive director at FAMI. The dialogue on "Spiritual Storytelling Breakthroughs" will bring forward insights from Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios; DeVon Franklin, CEO of Franklin Entertainment; Shakyna Bolden of Will Packer Productions; and Jennifer Quainton from Audible.

This initiative highlights the potential of empathetic and diverse faith narratives in entertainment, acknowledging it as both a business opportunity and a means to foster empathy and understanding.