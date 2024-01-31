St Mary's Catholic Primary School Joins the Big Lent Walk

The corridors of St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Ulverston are buzzing with a unique blend of anticipation and determination. The school has committed to participate in the Big Lent Walk, a nationwide initiative led by the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) and the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF). Their mission is simple yet ambitious: to walk a collective distance of 200 kilometers during Lent, from February 14 to March 30, all in an effort to combat global poverty.

Every Step Counts

The challenge isn't merely a physical one. It's a testament to the collective spirit of the students and faculty alike. Each day, the goal is to cover a distance of five kilometers among all classes. The teachers, not to be left behind, have pledged to contribute additional kilometers over the weekends. Every mile covered, every step taken, is a stride towards their fundraising target of £200. The aim? To secure a donation for every kilometer walked.

Walking for a Cause

But this is not just a fun, healthy activity for the school. The underlying purpose is far-reaching and profound. The funds raised through the Big Lent Walk will support poverty alleviation efforts in war-torn and economically challenged countries such as Afghanistan, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan. This year's Lent Appeal has a specific focus on aiding fishing communities in Liberia and addressing the food crisis in drought-stricken Ethiopia, where the risk of severe starvation looms large.

Keeping the community in the loop is an integral part of this initiative. Regular updates and photos of the pupils' progress will be shared, fostering a sense of shared purpose and accomplishment. The school is also encouraging community support for their effort and the broader cause, inviting potential donors to contribute through their online donation page.