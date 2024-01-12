en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur to Conduct Youth Retreat in Lakshadweep

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur to Conduct Youth Retreat in Lakshadweep

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, under the guidance of its spiritual leader, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, is poised to conduct a ‘Youth Retreat’ in the serene Agatti Islands of Lakshadweep from January 31st to February 2nd. Over 1000 youths from across the nation are expected to converge on the island, diving into a transformative experience of self-discovery and spiritual growth.

Aligning with PM’s ExploreIndianIslands Campaign

The mission’s initiative harmoniously aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ExploreIndianIslands campaign, encouraging youth to unearth the lesser-explored destinations of India. The retreat is designed to provide participants an immersive experience of Lakshadweep’s cultural and biodiverse richness, concurrently facilitating spiritual enlightenment.

Activities Aiming at Self-Discovery and Cultural Enrichment

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with the local tribal culture, participate in exhilarating water sports such as snorkeling, scuba diving, and jet skiing, and attend devotional performances, workshops, and meditative sessions with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. Each activity is meticulously curated to foster self-discovery and spiritual growth amidst the tranquility of the islands.

Guiding Youths through Timeless Wisdom and Modernity

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has been a guiding force for youth through the 5 S Program of Sadhana, Seva, Sanskruti, Satsang, and Sports. The program fosters a generation that adeptly balances modernity with tradition, emphasizing self-realization and selfless service. Members of the mission are actively engaged in humanitarian activities, such as the recent Global Youth Festival 2023 Cyclothon Edition, where cycles were donated to rural communities.

The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, established by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, is an international beacon for inner transformation through wisdom, meditation, and selfless service. With 204 centers spread across five continents, the mission continues to inspire and guide countless individuals towards self-discovery and spiritual growth.

0
India Spirituality Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
59 seconds ago
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd, has proudly announced the launch of its first Tata-branded vehicle from the newly acquired Sanand manufacturing plant in Gujarat. This landmark event signifies the successful culmination of a rapid 12-month retooling process, transforming the previous Ford India facility into a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins ago
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
Delhi Government Declares 'Dry Days' in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events
15 mins ago
Delhi Government Declares 'Dry Days' in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
1 min ago
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam
2 mins ago
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam
Ayodhya's Grand Preparations for the Consecration of the Ram Temple
2 mins ago
Ayodhya's Grand Preparations for the Consecration of the Ram Temple
Latest Headlines
World News
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
29 seconds
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
30 seconds
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
39 seconds
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
52 seconds
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
1 min
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
2 mins
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
14 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
22 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
28 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app