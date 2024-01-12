Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur to Conduct Youth Retreat in Lakshadweep

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, under the guidance of its spiritual leader, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, is poised to conduct a ‘Youth Retreat’ in the serene Agatti Islands of Lakshadweep from January 31st to February 2nd. Over 1000 youths from across the nation are expected to converge on the island, diving into a transformative experience of self-discovery and spiritual growth.

Aligning with PM’s ExploreIndianIslands Campaign

The mission’s initiative harmoniously aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ExploreIndianIslands campaign, encouraging youth to unearth the lesser-explored destinations of India. The retreat is designed to provide participants an immersive experience of Lakshadweep’s cultural and biodiverse richness, concurrently facilitating spiritual enlightenment.

Activities Aiming at Self-Discovery and Cultural Enrichment

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with the local tribal culture, participate in exhilarating water sports such as snorkeling, scuba diving, and jet skiing, and attend devotional performances, workshops, and meditative sessions with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. Each activity is meticulously curated to foster self-discovery and spiritual growth amidst the tranquility of the islands.

Guiding Youths through Timeless Wisdom and Modernity

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has been a guiding force for youth through the 5 S Program of Sadhana, Seva, Sanskruti, Satsang, and Sports. The program fosters a generation that adeptly balances modernity with tradition, emphasizing self-realization and selfless service. Members of the mission are actively engaged in humanitarian activities, such as the recent Global Youth Festival 2023 Cyclothon Edition, where cycles were donated to rural communities.

The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, established by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, is an international beacon for inner transformation through wisdom, meditation, and selfless service. With 204 centers spread across five continents, the mission continues to inspire and guide countless individuals towards self-discovery and spiritual growth.