Sheikh Riyadh Walls Stresses Muslim Community Responsibilities in Stirring Cape Town Sermon

On a quiet Friday in Cape Town, South Africa, the serenity was stirred by the powerful words of Sheikh Riyadh Walls. The religious scholar, in his sermon, delivered a message of gravity and responsibility to the Muslim community, shining a light on their collective duty towards the less fortunate of their brethren around the world.

Muslim Responsibility: More Severe than the Destruction of the Kabba

Sheikh Walls, with a tone that echoed solemnity and urgency, emphasized the severity of harming a Muslim. In his words, such an act is considered far more severe in the eyes of Allah than the destruction of the sacred Kabba. His statement, profound in its implications, served as a stark reminder of the weight of responsibility that rests on the shoulders of every Muslim towards their fellow believers.

The Disproportion between Population and Protection

He painted a vivid picture of the disproportion between the global Muslim population, estimated at two billion, and their collective inability to protect a fraction of their community. The Sheikh referred to two million Muslims in need - a stark juxtaposition that underscores the perceived inaction of the larger Muslim populace to address these issues. The numbers served as a wake-up call, a reminder of the collective responsibility that the global Muslim community shoulders.

Jihad: A Neglected Duty?

Sheikh Walls also touched upon the concept of Jihad, a term often misunderstood and misrepresented. He suggested that neglecting the duty of Jihad for Allah's cause could result in humiliation being brought upon the Muslim community. His words were not of incitement but of a call to action - a call for Muslims to step up their efforts in fulfilling their religious and communal responsibilities.