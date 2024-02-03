Pope Francis Urges Journey from Bondage to Freedom in Lenten Message

Pope Francis, in his Message for Lent 2024, has emphasized the journey from bondage to freedom, drawing inspiration from themes in the Book of Exodus and the Church’s current “synodal form.” The message, titled "Through the Desert God Leads us to Freedom," underscores the enduring relevance of the Exodus narrative, where God frees the Israelites from slavery and leads them through the desert, a path to freedom traced with the Ten Commandments.

From Bondage to Freedom: A Lenten Journey

The Pope's message echoes the ancient exodus of the Israelites from Egypt to the modern spiritual journey of Christians during Lent, a season of grace and conversion. He points out that the call to freedom is demanding, requiring a maturation that comes through a journey. This journey, he likens to the experience of the Israelites, who often longed for the past and grumbled against God, to contemporary Christians who may cling to oppressive bondage.

A Call for Self-Examination

Pope Francis calls for self-examination during Lent, urging Christians to be aware of the cries of the oppressed and to resist the 'globalisation of indifference.' He speaks about a 'deficit of hope' that stifles dreams and the silent cry that reaches heaven, urging for a combat against it. He emphasizes that God has not grown weary of humanity, and Lent should be welcomed as a time of freedom and conversion.

Resisting Temptations and Embracing Conversion

The Pope's message also highlights the temptations that oppose God's voice, warning against the seduction of idolatry and the insidiousness of becoming attached to material things and positions of power. He encourages a pause during Lent for prayer, almsgiving, and fasting, which are seen as a unified act of openness and self-emptying. He stresses the importance of contemplative life, communal decisions, and living a lifestyle that contributes to the betterment of society.

The message concludes with a call to courage and creativity in facing the challenges of the world. Pope Francis describes the current era as the beginning of a new chapter in history rather than its end, and bestows blessings on the Lenten journey.