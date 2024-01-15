PM Narendra Modi’s Spiritual Journey: An 11-day Fast Ahead of ‘Pranpratishtha’ Ceremony

In an act of profound spiritual dedication, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an 11-day fast as part of the ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony, a deeply significant ritual in Hinduism. This fast, marking his adherence to ‘yam niyam’ – a set of principles dictating moral and ethical conduct, underscores his commitment to his faith and cultural heritage.

The Essence of ‘Pranpratishtha’

Modi’s fast is a precursor to the consecration of Lord Shri Ram in the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. ‘Pranpratishtha’ is a ritualistic process that often takes place in Hinduism to consecrate an idol or temple. Through the ceremony, it is believed that the deity is invoked into the idol or the premises, thereby imbuing it with divine presence and power.

A Pledge Fulfilled

Modi had vowed in 1992 that he would only return to Ayodhya once the temple was built. After 32 years, this promise will be fulfilled with the inauguration of the temple. The event, set to be attended by around 7,000 dignitaries, will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, the public service broadcaster of India.

The Discipline of the Fast

During his 11-day anushthan, Modi will follow a sattvic diet, marked by lightly cooked, fresh, and raw vegetables and fruits. This diet, associated with increasing energy levels, detoxifying the body, supporting the digestive system, and keeping the body hydrated, excludes processed or fried food. Dairy products from appropriately fed and milked cows are typical ingredients of this diet. The discipline, purity, and devotion inherent in this fast are seen as crucial components of the ‘pranpratishtha’ ritual.

A Testament to Faith and Heritage

Prime Minister Modi’s decision to undertake this spiritual journey speaks volumes about his faith and heritage. It is a testament to his ‘Ram Bhakti,’ or devotion to Lord Ram, a sentiment that he believes is shared by the entire country. His commitment to the principles of his faith, as reflected in his adherence to the strict rules and fasts prescribed in scriptures, is an integral part of his personal identity and public persona.