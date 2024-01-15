Pepperdine University Introduces ‘RelateWell’ Workshop for Relationship Strengthening

Pepperdine University’s Hub for Spiritual Life, in a novel collaboration with Relationship IQ, has unfurled a six-week workshop series titled ‘RelateWell’. The initiative, held every Thursday at 11 a.m. and noon in the Lighthouse, is designed to bolster young adults’ social and romantic relationships. The unique ‘psychoeducational curriculum’ seamlessly weaves social science research with theology, offering an innovative approach to relationship-building through a religious lens.

Driving Christ-Centered Relationships

Under the adept leadership of Dr. Dori Lansbach and Dr. Kelly Haer, the sessions delve into topics such as the ‘Pain and Peace cycles’, and Relationship Attachment models. The objective is to arm participants with the skills and knowledge to foster Christ-centered relationships. The first week’s session delved into the correlation between one’s relationship with God and its manifestation in interpersonal relationships. This exploration promises to add a new dimension to the understanding of relationships among young adults.

Interactive Activities and Student Response

Enriching the learning experience, students participated in activities like illustrating a relationship cartoon. First-year student Julie Joy articulated her enthusiasm for the unique blend of young adult relationships and Christianity, encapsulating the positive response from the student community. The series, an extension of the Well sermon held the previous night, resonated with Jeff Walling’s discussion on the reflection of one’s relationship with God in their connections with others.

RelateWell: A Resource for Relationship Building

The ‘RelateWell’ series stands as a valuable resource for students seeking to enhance their interpersonal skills through Christian principles. This initiative presents an opportunity for young adults to engage with a unique approach to relationship-building that combines practical social science insights with religious perspectives. Pepperdine University’s commitment to fostering holistic growth in its students is manifested in this innovative program that underscores the importance of relationship skills in personal and professional life.