en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Pepperdine University Introduces ‘RelateWell’ Workshop for Relationship Strengthening

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Pepperdine University Introduces ‘RelateWell’ Workshop for Relationship Strengthening

Pepperdine University’s Hub for Spiritual Life, in a novel collaboration with Relationship IQ, has unfurled a six-week workshop series titled ‘RelateWell’. The initiative, held every Thursday at 11 a.m. and noon in the Lighthouse, is designed to bolster young adults’ social and romantic relationships. The unique ‘psychoeducational curriculum’ seamlessly weaves social science research with theology, offering an innovative approach to relationship-building through a religious lens.

Driving Christ-Centered Relationships

Under the adept leadership of Dr. Dori Lansbach and Dr. Kelly Haer, the sessions delve into topics such as the ‘Pain and Peace cycles’, and Relationship Attachment models. The objective is to arm participants with the skills and knowledge to foster Christ-centered relationships. The first week’s session delved into the correlation between one’s relationship with God and its manifestation in interpersonal relationships. This exploration promises to add a new dimension to the understanding of relationships among young adults.

Interactive Activities and Student Response

Enriching the learning experience, students participated in activities like illustrating a relationship cartoon. First-year student Julie Joy articulated her enthusiasm for the unique blend of young adult relationships and Christianity, encapsulating the positive response from the student community. The series, an extension of the Well sermon held the previous night, resonated with Jeff Walling’s discussion on the reflection of one’s relationship with God in their connections with others.

RelateWell: A Resource for Relationship Building

The ‘RelateWell’ series stands as a valuable resource for students seeking to enhance their interpersonal skills through Christian principles. This initiative presents an opportunity for young adults to engage with a unique approach to relationship-building that combines practical social science insights with religious perspectives. Pepperdine University’s commitment to fostering holistic growth in its students is manifested in this innovative program that underscores the importance of relationship skills in personal and professional life.

0
Education Society Spirituality
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
22 mins ago
JKSSB Unveils Provisional Answer Key for Stock Assistant Exam
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has unveiled the Provisional Answer Key for the Stock Assistant written examination conducted on January 14, 2024. The answer key, now accessible on the official JKSSB website, provides candidates with a lens to scrutinize their performance and anticipate their results. Answer Key: A Detailed Review Comprising answers
JKSSB Unveils Provisional Answer Key for Stock Assistant Exam
South Africa Allocates R3.8 Billion to Support 'Missing Middle' Students
26 mins ago
South Africa Allocates R3.8 Billion to Support 'Missing Middle' Students
Unmasking the Underbelly of Academia: A Lecturer's Stand Against Sexual Misconduct
33 mins ago
Unmasking the Underbelly of Academia: A Lecturer's Stand Against Sexual Misconduct
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
23 mins ago
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
Clean Growth Programme Expands to Cardiff and Swansea Regions
23 mins ago
Clean Growth Programme Expands to Cardiff and Swansea Regions
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
25 mins ago
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
29 seconds
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
30 seconds
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
43 seconds
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
50 seconds
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
1 min
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
1 min
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
2 mins
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
4 mins
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app