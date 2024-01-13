Mindfulness, Meditation, and Prayer: A Spiritual Discourse

In a world increasingly interested in mindfulness and meditation, the interplay between these practices and traditional prayer is becoming a prominent topic in spiritual discourse. Uncovering the deep roots of mindfulness and meditation in faith traditions, this conversation reveals a unique integration of practices across religions.

The Confluence of Mindfulness and Religion

Cassandra Vieten, a renowned psychologist from the UC San Diego Center for Mindfulness, elucidates the correlation between mindfulness and various faith traditions. Mindfulness, derived primarily from Buddhist practices, has found its way into other religions such as Christianity, Judaism, and Islam – through contemplation and silent prayer. This practice promotes a state of non-judgmental observation of experiences and focused attention on breathing, fostering less reactivity and greater clarity in understanding one’s values and priorities.

Mindfulness and Christianity

Spiritual director Jody Varner aligns mindfulness with Christian practices, drawing parallels between the silent prayer of Jesus and contemporary mindfulness techniques. Varner posits that mindfulness, when married with Christian practices, can serve as a conduit to connect with the divine and transform thoughts and feelings in a deeply spiritual manner.

Centering Prayer as a Form of Mindfulness

Janet Hagen, a parishioner practicing Centering Prayer, views it as a form of mindfulness intimately connected with the Holy Spirit. According to Hagen, this practice not only offers spiritual benefits but also emotional relief, mirroring the effects of mindfulness. Despite some conservative objections regarding the amalgamation of these practices, both Vieten and Hagen advocate that mindfulness, meditation, and prayer are compatible and mutually enriching, suggesting that a global embrace of these practices could significantly better our world.