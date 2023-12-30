Indian PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in UAE

A new chapter in cultural exchange and communal harmony between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to unfold with the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Expected to be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, the temple is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. The BAPS Hindu Mandir will not only provide a place of worship for the Hindu community in the UAE but also aims to foster cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

(Read Also: Chandrayaan-3: India’s Triumph in Cost-Effective Lunar Exploration)

Construction Progress Captured in Drone Footage

Recent drone footage unveiled the progress of the temple’s construction, offering stunning visuals of the emerging structure. The temple’s design blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern building techniques, promising to be an architectural marvel upon completion.

A Cultural and Spiritual Hub for the Hindu Community

The BAPS Hindu Mandir will serve as a cultural and spiritual hub for the Hindu community in the UAE, the largest diaspora population in the country. The temple represents the socio-spiritual Hindu faith, BAPS, which has its roots in the vedas and boasts over 3,850 centers across the world.

(Read Also: JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections)

Significance of the BAPS Hindu Mandir

The Prime Minister’s decision to inaugurate the temple underscores the significance of the Mandir and the strong bilateral ties between India and the UAE. The inauguration forms part of Modi’s diplomatic endeavors, following the inauguration of the Shri Siddhivinayak temple in Houston and a redevelopment project of a 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in Bahrain. Modi’s discussions with the BAPS have centered on strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, as well as promoting the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world as one family.

Read More