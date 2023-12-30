en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in UAE

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:26 am EST
Indian PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in UAE

A new chapter in cultural exchange and communal harmony between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to unfold with the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Expected to be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, the temple is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. The BAPS Hindu Mandir will not only provide a place of worship for the Hindu community in the UAE but also aims to foster cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

(Read Also: Chandrayaan-3: India’s Triumph in Cost-Effective Lunar Exploration)

Construction Progress Captured in Drone Footage

Recent drone footage unveiled the progress of the temple’s construction, offering stunning visuals of the emerging structure. The temple’s design blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern building techniques, promising to be an architectural marvel upon completion.

A Cultural and Spiritual Hub for the Hindu Community

The BAPS Hindu Mandir will serve as a cultural and spiritual hub for the Hindu community in the UAE, the largest diaspora population in the country. The temple represents the socio-spiritual Hindu faith, BAPS, which has its roots in the vedas and boasts over 3,850 centers across the world.

(Read Also: JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections)

Significance of the BAPS Hindu Mandir

The Prime Minister’s decision to inaugurate the temple underscores the significance of the Mandir and the strong bilateral ties between India and the UAE. The inauguration forms part of Modi’s diplomatic endeavors, following the inauguration of the Shri Siddhivinayak temple in Houston and a redevelopment project of a 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in Bahrain. Modi’s discussions with the BAPS have centered on strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, as well as promoting the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world as one family.

Read More

0
India Spirituality UAE
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oppo Reno 11 Series Poised for Imminent Launch in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Climate Change Brews a Crisis in Assam's Tea Estates

By Rafia Tasleem

Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Property Market Sees Record Surge in Sales: Sign of Robust Reco ...
@Economy · 12 mins
Mumbai Property Market Sees Record Surge in Sales: Sign of Robust Reco ...
heart comment 0
Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion
Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey

By Dil Bar Irshad

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey
Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India’s Travel Infrastructure

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India's Travel Infrastructure
Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon’s Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon's Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
26 seconds
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
6 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
7 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
10 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
13 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
14 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
14 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
14 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
17 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
14 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app