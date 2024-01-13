In the Fog of Vesu: Himanshu Roy Captures a Unique Moment

On a foggy morning in Vesu, a well-developed residential corner of the Indian city of Surat, a local photographer, Himanshu Roy, stumbled upon an unusual sight that would captivate his artistic senses. A majestic elephant, present for a diksha ceremony—an event symbolizing the renunciation of worldly possessions for spiritual pursuits, was the protagonist of a unique moment Roy was about to immortalize.

A Chance Encounter

Walking his dog, the sight of the elephant and its owner caught Roy’s attention. The rare spectacle prompted him to rush home, leave his pet, and return armed with his iPhone to capture the moment. The misty weather and ambient ground dust served as a natural filter, adding a layer of mystique to the scene. Roy later processed the image, enhancing the fog and dust, and converting it to black and white to heighten its dramatic impact.

Beauty in Unexpected Places

The image Roy captured stirred a whirlpool of emotions within him—happiness, hope, joy—a testament to the power of photography to evoke intense feelings. This experience bolstered his belief that beauty can be unearthed in the most unlikely corners of city life. His spontaneous encounter and the resultant image serve as a reminder of the capability of modern tools like phones and digital cameras to produce striking photographs when wielded with skill and creativity.

