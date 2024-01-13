en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

In the Fog of Vesu: Himanshu Roy Captures a Unique Moment

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
In the Fog of Vesu: Himanshu Roy Captures a Unique Moment

On a foggy morning in Vesu, a well-developed residential corner of the Indian city of Surat, a local photographer, Himanshu Roy, stumbled upon an unusual sight that would captivate his artistic senses. A majestic elephant, present for a diksha ceremony—an event symbolizing the renunciation of worldly possessions for spiritual pursuits, was the protagonist of a unique moment Roy was about to immortalize.

A Chance Encounter

Walking his dog, the sight of the elephant and its owner caught Roy’s attention. The rare spectacle prompted him to rush home, leave his pet, and return armed with his iPhone to capture the moment. The misty weather and ambient ground dust served as a natural filter, adding a layer of mystique to the scene. Roy later processed the image, enhancing the fog and dust, and converting it to black and white to heighten its dramatic impact.

Beauty in Unexpected Places

The image Roy captured stirred a whirlpool of emotions within him—happiness, hope, joy—a testament to the power of photography to evoke intense feelings. This experience bolstered his belief that beauty can be unearthed in the most unlikely corners of city life. His spontaneous encounter and the resultant image serve as a reminder of the capability of modern tools like phones and digital cameras to produce striking photographs when wielded with skill and creativity.

Photography Narratives

In other news, Jesus Gomez, a solo traveler, shared his photographic journey through New York City. His explorations led him to the city’s hidden gems and offered him the chance to capture the golden hour on the Brooklyn Bridge. His adventures in street photography underscore the potential for personal growth and the wealth of experiences that can be documented through a camera lens.

Meanwhile, an exhibition featuring Steve McCurry’s work, ICONS, is set to launch at Loyola University Museum of Art in Chicago in October 2023. The exhibit will house over 80 large-format photographs from McCurry’s illustrious career, including his iconic portrait of the Afghan Girl. The immersive experience will offer insights into McCurry’s photographic universe, supplemented with downloadable audio guides and videos.

Lebanese photographer Myriam Boulos, in her debut photobook ‘What’s Ours,’ captures a decade of turbulence in Lebanon, from 2013 to 2023. She uses her camera to find beauty amidst chaos, documenting protests, clashes, and vibrant subcultures. Her work also delves into the taboo topic of sexuality, particularly within the LGBTQ community, and the associated risks of capturing such images. Despite the challenges, Boulos remains steadfast in her mission to document personal stories and humanize the Arab community.

0
India Spirituality
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, recently addressed the Manthan: Townhall meeting in Nagpur, Maharashtra, emphasizing India’s burgeoning global influence and its rising stature in the world’s perception. He underlined India’s growth from the 10th largest economy a decade ago to the fifth largest now, with prospects of becoming the third-largest economy in the near
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
Rangoli Artist Akshay Jalihal Crafts a Vibrant Tribute for the Upcoming Shri Ram Temple Ceremony
24 mins ago
Rangoli Artist Akshay Jalihal Crafts a Vibrant Tribute for the Upcoming Shri Ram Temple Ceremony
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
29 mins ago
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
India's Pursuit for Permanent UNSC Membership Gains Momentum: EAM S Jaishankar
3 mins ago
India's Pursuit for Permanent UNSC Membership Gains Momentum: EAM S Jaishankar
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
20 mins ago
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
Diplomatic Incident Fuels '#BoycottMaldives' Campaign in India
23 mins ago
Diplomatic Incident Fuels '#BoycottMaldives' Campaign in India
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
3 mins
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
5 mins
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
6 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
10 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
10 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
17 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
21 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
24 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
25 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
39 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app