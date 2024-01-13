Global Interest in Ayodhya Surges Ahead of Temple Inauguration

Online travel company, MakeMyTrip, has reported a significant upsurge in searches for spiritual destinations, with a 97 percent growth over the past two years. Specifically, the company has witnessed a staggering 1,806 percent surge in searches for Ayodhya following the announcement of the much-anticipated temple inauguration. The peak in searches for Ayodhya was noted on December 30, coinciding with the date of the airport inauguration.

The Global Interest in Ayodhya

The interest in Ayodhya is not just localized to India. Significant search volumes have been recorded from countries across the globe, including the United States, Gulf countries, Canada, Nepal, and Australia. This international attention is primarily in anticipation of the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend.

Renewed Interest in Spiritual Destinations

MakeMyTrip’s data highlights that the top ten spiritual destinations experiencing notable search growth include Ayodhya, Ujjain, Badrinath, Amarnath, Kedarnath, Mathura, Dwarkadhish, Shirdi, Haridwar, and Bodh Gaya. The renewed interest in these spiritual destinations reflects a shift in travel trends and preferences, with more and more travelers seeking spiritual and cultural experiences.

Anticipating the Grand Ceremony

Preparations for the grand ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony are in full swing. The entrance of the Ram Temple has been adorned with idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman, and Garuda, the ‘vahana’ of Lord Vishnu. With the entire town decorated in a Tretayug theme, Ayodhya is all set to welcome devotees and tourists from around the world. The recent revival of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and Dashrath Mahal further adds to the splendor of Ayodhya’s heritage.