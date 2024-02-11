Explore the United States' Sacred Landscapes with Lori Erickson's 'Every Step is Home'

Lori Erickson, the esteemed American travel writer renowned for her spiritual journey chronicles, is poised to share insights from her latest literary offering. Titled 'Every Step is Home: A Spiritual Geography from Appalachia to Alaska', this memoir invites readers on a profound exploration of the United States' spiritual sites and experiences. The event, co-sponsored by ICSC and TRAIL of Johnson County, will take place in a hybrid format on February 12, from 1:00-2:00 pm.

Advertisment

A Journey Through Sacred Landscapes

Erickson's 'Every Step is Home' navigates a rich tapestry of spiritual themes, connecting with elements such as water, air, fire, and stone. These sacred elements serve as signposts throughout her travels, guiding her through the country's diverse spiritual landscapes.

Among the notable sites featured in Erickson's book are the towering California redwoods and the awe-inspiring Buffalo Roundup in South Dakota. Each location offers a unique perspective on the interplay between spirituality, nature, and human experience.

Advertisment

Erickson's Literary Journey

Erickson's writing career has been marked by a commitment to exploring the spiritual dimensions of travel. Her previous works, including 'Holy Rover: Journeys in Search of Mystery, Miracles, and God' and 'The Soul of Place: A Creative Writing Workbook for Spiritual Seekers', have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated readership.

'Every Step is Home' represents a natural progression in Erickson's literary journey. By focusing on the spiritual sites within her home country, she offers readers an intimate portrait of the United States' often overlooked spiritual heritage.

Advertisment

Connecting With the Audience

The upcoming event, co-sponsored by ICSC and TRAIL of Johnson County, will provide an opportunity for Erickson to engage directly with her readers. Attendees can expect an enlightening discussion on the themes and experiences detailed in 'Every Step is Home'.

Registration for the event is mandatory for each session, with interested parties encouraged to sign up online or call 319-356-5220. This hybrid format ensures that Erickson's insights reach a global audience, fostering a sense of connection and shared exploration.

As we navigate the complexities of the modern world, Lori Erickson's work serves as a timely reminder of the spiritual richness that lies within our landscapes. Through 'Every Step is Home', she invites us to reconnect with the sacred elements that surround us, ultimately illuminating our understanding of ourselves and our place in the world.

On February 12, join Lori Erickson as she shares her journey through the United States' spiritual sites, exploring the profound connections between nature, spirituality, and human experience. Registration is now open, offering an opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of sacred elements woven throughout 'Every Step is Home'.