Embracing Renewal: East Texas Baptist University's Annual Spiritual Event

From January 29th to 31st, 2024, the East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) community gathered for the annual Spiritual Renewal event, a three-day occasion steeped in reflection and anticipation. This year's theme, 'All Things New,' drew inspiration from the biblical passage of Isaiah 43:16-19, a call to remember God's redemptive promises.

A Gathering of Faith and Fellowship

Lance Shumake, a teaching pastor and elder at Crosspoint Community Church in Rockwall, took the helm as guest speaker for the event. Shumake, known for his insightful teachings on faith and redemption, challenged and encouraged the ETBU family to consider the new things God wants to accomplish in and through their lives.

Music played an integral role in the event, with David Berryhill ('94), Guest Music Minister from First Baptist Church of Kilgore, leading worship alongside ETBU's student worship band. The harmonious blend of voices and instruments created a powerful atmosphere, reinforcing the theme of renewal and rebirth.

Embracing Redemption: Embracing the New

Throughout the event, Shumake emphasized the redemptive promises found in Scripture, reminding attendees of the hope and renewal that comes from placing faith in God. He spoke of a future where everything will be made new, a message that resonated with many in the ETBU community.

The event served as a reminder of the transformative power of faith and the importance of community in times of spiritual growth. It provided a space for students, faculty, and staff to come together, reflect on their journeys, and look forward to the new things God has in store for them.

The Echoes of Renewal

As the echoes of the Spiritual Renewal event continue to resonate within the ETBU community, the theme of 'All Things New' remains a poignant reminder of God's redemptive promises. The event has left an indelible mark, encouraging everyone to embrace the new things God wants to accomplish in their lives.

In the days following the event, the ETBU community can be seen carrying forward the message of renewal and hope. As they go about their daily routines, they do so with a renewed sense of purpose, reminded that there's a day coming when everything will be made new and all eternity to look forward to.