Brooklyn Synagogue Conflict Grows Amid Discovery of Secret Tunnel

A conflict at the historic Brooklyn synagogue, the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, escalated into an intense showdown between worshippers and police after the discovery of a secret tunnel. The synagogue, located in Crown Heights, is annually visited by thousands of people, including international students and religious leaders, but was abruptly shut down as New York City building safety agents assessed potential structural damage.

Advertisment

Secret Tunnel Sparks Controversy and Conflict

A group of young men from the community constructed the secret passageway, linking an empty apartment building to the synagogue without any official permission. The discovery of this unauthorized tunnel led to a wave of unrest when leaders attempted to seal it off, resulting in the vandalism of the sacred sanctuary. Supporters of the tunnel claimed it was part of an expansion plan envisioned by the late Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson who revitalized the community post-Holocaust.

Clashes With Police Lead to Arrests

Advertisment

The situation quickly escalated as the protest turned disorderly, leading to a clash with the police. The police were summoned to the scene, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and three summons. Those responsible for the tunnel were detained on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and obstructing governmental administration.

Community Dismay Over Incident

The Department of Buildings is still assessing the situation and the building remains closed, forcing worshippers to conduct their prayers outside. The global Jewish community has expressed their dismay over the incident, viewing it as more destructive than constructive. The altercation, which is perceived as a rogue act of vandalism by some, has cast a long shadow over the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, causing distress within the community worldwide.