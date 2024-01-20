Brahma Kumaris to Honor Over 300 'Tapasvis' in Ghatkopar Celebration

The Brahma Kumaris Organisation, a global spiritual network founded in 1936, is poised to honor over 300 individuals who have lived as 'tapasvis' for the past quarter-century. These individuals, comprising married couples and working professionals, have adhered to a life of celibacy while maintaining a 'satvik' diet—pure and vegetarian—amidst fulfilling their familial responsibilities.

'Tapotsav': A Celebration of Dedication

The recognition ceremony, dubbed 'tapotsav', is scheduled for January 28 in Ghatkopar. It serves to commend those individuals who have embraced an ascetic lifestyle while balancing their spiritual practices with their roles in professional and familial spheres. The event spotlights the admirable dedication of the honorees to their chosen path of spiritual fulfillment.

Modern-Day Saints: Bridging Spirituality and Family Life

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj, a revered leader within the Brahma Kumaris, has described the honorees as 'rishis'—modern-day saints. These individuals, he suggests, represent a unique blend of spiritual austerity and worldly responsibilities, maintaining an unwavering commitment to both.

The Brahma Kumaris: A Global Spiritual Network

The Brahma Kumaris was established in Hyderabad, Sindh, in 1936 by Prajapita Brahma Baba, with an initial emphasis on empowering women. Over the decades, the organization has grown into a broad-reaching spiritual network with over 8,000 branches globally. Today, the organization includes men and children among its members, steadfastly promoting the preservation of the family system and advocating for the care of the elderly within the family unit instead of resorting to old age homes.