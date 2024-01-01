Ayodhya Sees Surge of Devotees on New Year’s Day

Devotees from all corners of India are flocking to the holy city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to pay their respects to Lord RamLalla on the first day of the new year. This surge of pilgrims underscores Ayodhya’s enduring significance as a religious and cultural hub, especially among Hindus who revere Lord Ram as a deity. The city, rich in mythology and history, experiences an influx of visitors on auspicious occasions, with the new year serving as a special moment for many to seek blessings and embark on the year with a spiritual experience.

Ayodhya: A Beacon of Spirituality and Culture

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, it carries with it promising events for India, including the inauguration of Ayodhya’s long-awaited Ram Temple and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. These events mark the advent of a new chapter for the nation. Amid the political wrangling over the invitation to the temple’s consecration ceremony, devotees remain undeterred, expressing their desire to visit the temple town any time.

Preparations are underway in the temple town, with several tent cities being established to accommodate the thousands of devotees expected to arrive for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple and perform the rituals in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The foundation stone of the temple, a symbol of faith and devotion for millions, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

(Read Also: PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings, Reflects on India’s Progress in 2023)

Unmasking the Scams:

As the consecration ceremony approaches, a scam aimed at defrauding devotees under the guise of seeking donations for the temple has emerged. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alerted people to this scam, cautioning devotees against cybercriminals attempting to swindle money by creating fake IDs in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The rituals for the consecration ceremony will commence on January 16 and continue for seven days until January 22. PM Modi has urged devotees to light a diya at their homes instead of visiting the temple on the consecration day.

(Read Also: Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya: A New Gateway to Ramayana’s Birthplace)

New Year Celebrations Amid Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’

On New Year’s Eve, Ayodhya’s famous Lata Mangeshkar Chowk was buzzing with people who gathered to greet the new year amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The crowd, a blend of different age groups, cheered ‘Happy New Year’, and many expressed their elation over the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. A warning about a racket to loot devotees in the name of donations for the Ram Mandir has been issued by the VHP. A fake social media page equipped with a QR code asking users to contribute funds in the name of Ram Temple construction has been identified, leading to the filing of an FIR and flagging of the issue to the Home Ministry and police chiefs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Read More