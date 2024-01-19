Assemblies of God in Ghana Complete Historic Week of Fasting and Praying

The Assemblies of God churches in Ghana have wrapped up their Second National Week of Fasting and Praying, marking a period of deep spiritual dedication and collective prayer. The event was a powerful demonstration of faith and unity, aimed at invoking divine intervention for the nation's welfare and the success of the church's ambitious Transformation Agenda.

Send the Light: A Call for Renewed Evangelism

The week-long event, which commenced on January 8, 2024, was rooted in a central theme: 'Send the Light.' This theme underscores the church's commitment to aggressive evangelism, extensive church planting, and growth. This renewed focus on spiritual illumination serves as a clarion call for the church's members to spread the gospel's message far and wide, illuminating society with the light of faith.

Prayer Sessions: A Testament to Unity and Devotion

Throughout the week, various prayer activities took place, each serving as a testament to unity and devotion. The Executive Presbytery Officers led a two-hour prayer session at the church's headquarters in Accra, involving regional members. This was echoed by prayer sessions with licentiates and regional Executive Committees, reinforcing the collective spirit of prayer and faith.

Perhaps the most notable activity was the 40-hour prayer chain held on January 11, followed by all-night services on January 12. These intense sessions of prayer served as a spiritual marathon, demonstrating the unwavering dedication and resilience of the church's members. Concurrently, local churches held evening prayers daily, creating a resonating echo of faith throughout the nation.

The event was deemed 'huge, unprecedented, and historic' by Rev. Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana. This sentiment encapsulates the sheer magnitude, novelty, and historical significance of the event, marking it as a defining moment in the church's history.