Archbishop Kazimba Urges Gratitude and Reflection on Divine Grace in New Year Message

In his New Year message, Archbishop Stephen Kazimba has urged believers to commence the year with an attitude of thankfulness, underscoring the profound notion that personal triumphs and accomplishments are not solely the fruit of individual wisdom or strength. Rather, they are blessings that manifest through the grace of God. Kazimba’s discourse encourages contemplation on the role of divine grace in personal achievements, intimating that individuals should recognize and express gratitude for the spiritual support and blessings they receive.

The Power of Prayer

The Archbishop highlighted the power of prayer as a critical instrument to surmount difficulties and attain blessings in life. By establishing a connection with a higher power and professing faith in Jesus, believers can overcome hurdles, shatter barriers, and proclaim victory in every life domain. The act of thanking God for His fidelity, mercy, and grace, he notes, empowers believers to transcend obstacles and claim triumphs.

The Role of Divine Grace

Furthermore, Kazimba accentuated the role of divine grace in fulfilling destinies and overcoming material and financial hurdles through prayer. He emphasized the concept of God’s grace and its unconditional nature. God’s grace, he avers, is sufficient to carry us through challenging times and offers liberation from guilt and shame. He called upon his listeners to extend grace to others, sharing narratives of how God’s grace has transformed lives.

Reflections on the Solemnity of Mary

Kazimba also discussed the celebration of the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, on the eighth day of the Octave of Christmas. He highlighted the unique and beautiful fact that God chose to enter the world through a human mother, Mary. Mary’s immaculate nature and her role as the perfect mother of divine grace and mercy were emphasized. The Archbishop encouraged pondering these mysteries and rejoicing in the incomprehensible beauty of Mary’s motherly soul. This discourse aims to cultivate humility and appreciation among the faithful, reminding them to credit their victories not only to their efforts but also to the providence that guides them.