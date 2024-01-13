en English
Africa

African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican’s Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican’s Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples

In a significant move, African Catholic bishops, backed by Pope Francis, have declined to implement the extra-liturgical blessings for same-sex couples as suggested by the Vatican in the Declaration Fiducia supplicans. This declaration, published on December 18, opened the possibility of blessing ‘irregular’ couples not recognized as ‘valid’ by the Catholic Church, including same-sex couples.

A Stand Against Same-Sex Blessings

The Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), led by its president Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, voiced concerns over potential confusion and scandal. According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, scandal is defined as an attitude or behavior leading someone to do evil. Expressing these concerns, the African church, after consultation with Pope Francis, decided against carrying out these blessings.

In Zambia, local Catholic bishops have called for further introspection on the declaration, considering the country’s laws against same-sex unions. The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a clarification on January 4, cautioning the imprudence of blessings in regions where homosexuality is criminalized.

Church Stance Remains Unchanged

Cardinal Ambongo reaffirmed that the Church’s position on Christian marriage and sexuality remains unchanged. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the cultural ethos of African communities and the teachings of the Bible, which traditionally views marriage as a union between a man and a woman. Despite this stance, the Church also committed to continue pastoral assistance to all church members, offering spiritual guidance and support without discrimination.

This decision by the African bishops marks a crucial moment in the history of the Catholic Church, reflecting the balancing act between maintaining traditional beliefs and adapting to changing societal norms. It underscores the complexities involved in navigating religious doctrines in a diverse and evolving global community.

Africa Human Rights Spirituality
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

