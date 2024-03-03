SPCA Albrecht Center Hosts Playing for Paws Golf Tournament at Woodside Country Club

Today, the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is set to host its much-anticipated annual Playing for Paws Golf Tournament at Woodside Country Club, aiming to raise funds for animal welfare. This 18-hole, four-person scramble is not just a game but a cause, beginning with a shotgun start at noon, with registration having opened at 10:30 a.m. The community's enthusiasm is palpable, as the registration, which ends today, has seen a significant turnout, underscoring the event's importance not just to golf enthusiasts but to animal lovers across the region.

Community Comes Together for a Cause

With a registration fee set at $125 per player or $500 for a group of four, the tournament offers an opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and support a noble cause. The event's allure is further enhanced by its setting - the prestigious Woodside Country Club at 1000 Woodside Drive, known for its challenging course and beautiful landscapes. Participants are not only looking forward to enjoying a day of golf but are also eager to contribute to the welfare of animals in need.

More Than Just a Game

Behind the scenes, the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare has been tirelessly preparing for this event. The funds raised from today's tournament will go towards supporting the center's mission of providing shelter and medical care to homeless animals, promoting adoptions, and educating the community about responsible pet ownership. The Playing for Paws Golf Tournament is a reflection of the center's innovative approach to fundraising, combining the joy of sports with the passion for animal welfare.

A Day of Fun, Philanthropy, and Fore!

As the tournament kicks off, participants can look forward to not just competitive play but also various side contests and prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the day. The event promises to be a memorable one, with every swing, putt, and drive contributing to a future where every animal is cared for and loved. As the day unfolds, it's clear that this tournament is more than just a game; it's a heartfelt swing for the paws.

Today, as the community gathers at the Woodside Country Club, the spirit of philanthropy is in the air. The Playing for Paws Golf Tournament is more than an event; it's a testament to what can be achieved when people come together for a shared cause. The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, through this tournament, not only raises funds but also awareness, engaging the community in a dialogue about animal welfare and the importance of compassionate stewardship. As the sun sets on the Woodside Country Club, one thing is clear - this tournament has made a difference, one shot at a time.