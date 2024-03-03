South Bend's 21st Mom Son Dance Turns Super Mario World - A Night of Family Bonding

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is rolling out the red carpet for the 21st annual "Mom Son Dance," promising a night filled with family fun and Mario-themed adventures. Scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., this year's gala invites sons and their mothers or mother figures to dive into the magical world of Super Mario, complete with a live DJ, giveaways, treats, and unforgettable photo opportunities.

Everyone's Invited: Celebrating Family Bonds

Breaking away from tradition, the event emphasizes inclusivity, welcoming any significant figure in a child's life to partake in the festivities. Whether it be grandmothers, sisters, aunts, or family friends, the essence of the dance is to celebrate the special bond between children and the important people in their lives. With activities designed to foster these connections, the night promises to be a memorable one for families.

Magical Moments and Mario Mania

Attendees can expect an evening bursting with Super Mario-themed excitement. From photo booth stations provided by Physicians Urgent Care to a bustling dance floor with a live DJ spinning family-friendly hits, the event is geared towards creating magical moments for sons and their guests. Organizers assure that the blend of music, fun, and themed activities will transport attendees into a world where every moment promises joy and bonding opportunities.

Practical Information for Attendees

For those planning to join the festivities, free parking is available at the Wayne Street garage, situated at the corner of Wayne Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. An additional parking option is available at the Century Center lot for a nominal fee of $5 per car, cash only. The Century Center, located at 120 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in South Bend, serves as the venue for this enchanting evening. For the latest updates and more information, families are encouraged to visit the official Facebook event page.

As South Bend prepares to host its 21st Mom Son Dance, the community looks forward to a night where families can strengthen their bonds, create lasting memories, and enjoy a unique experience inspired by the whimsical world of Super Mario. This event not only celebrates the special relationships between sons and their mother figures but also highlights the city's commitment to fostering community spirit through inclusive, family-oriented events.