South Africa Tops Global Outdoor Activity Chart Post-Covid, Reveals Corona Nature Survey

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa has emerged as the global leader in embracing outdoor activities, according to a recent Global Nature Survey conducted by Corona. This study highlights a significant shift towards spending more time in nature, with South Africans particularly fond of sunset moments, reflecting a deep cultural appreciation for the beauty of the natural world.

Unprecedented Outdoor Engagement

The survey, which compared outdoor activity trends across countries including the UK, Canada, Brazil, and China, found that a whopping 92% of global respondents prioritize spending time outdoors. However, it was South Africans, alongside Brazilians, who showed a unique penchant for sunsets, indicating a broader trend of seeking solace, relaxation, and connection in nature. This surge in outdoor activities is not just a leisure pursuit but a profound lifestyle change post-pandemic.

Corona's Commitment to Outdoor Experiences

Corona has been at the forefront of promoting outdoor experiences, as evidenced by its upcoming Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour in Cape Town. This event is a testament to the brand's dedication to connecting people with nature through music, lifestyle, and shared experiences. Melanie Nicholson, Corona's head of brand, expressed her enthusiasm about the growing outdoor engagement among South Africans, emphasizing the festival as an opportunity to unwind and reconnect amid the beauty of nature.

Reclaiming Connection with Nature

South Africans' increased outdoor engagement is a beacon of hope in a world often disconnected by urbanization and technological advancements. The preference for natural sounds, such as ocean waves, further underscores this connection with nature. As South Africa leads the way in outdoor activities post-Covid, it sets an inspiring example for the rest of the world to follow, highlighting the importance of nature in enhancing quality of life and well-being.