Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Expecting a Baby Girl: An Exciting Gender Reveal

In a heartwarming revelation, Sofia Richie, the 25-year-old daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, and her husband Elliot Grainge, recently shared the gender of their expected child through a TikTok video. The joyous occasion was set in their backyard with a confetti popper filled with pink smoke and confetti, symbolizing the impending arrival of a baby girl.

Burst of Pink Confetti and Sheer Excitement

The video encapsulated a visibly excited Sofia reacting to the spectacle with screams of joy, running around their yard, while their Golden Retriever, startled by the noise, moved closer to the couple. Sofia later humorously added a note of apology to her neighbors for her loud screams of excitement.

An Interview with Vogue

Following the reveal, Sofia opened up about the moment during an interview with Vogue. She confessed to having a soft spot for gender reveal videos and admitted that the outcome was a surprise to both her and Elliot, as they had previously thought they were expecting a boy.

Sofia also shared her lifelong dream of having a daughter and mentioned that Elliot, the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, and himself a member of a family rich in female siblings, is equally enthusiastic about the idea of having a girl.

Expecting a Gemini Baby

The announcement of Sofia's pregnancy was first made public in her Vogue interview. The couple is expecting the baby's arrival in either May or June, which will make their child a Gemini.