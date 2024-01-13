en English
Lifestyle

Social Media Trends Drive Tweens to Sephora: An After-School Phenomenon

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Social Media Trends Drive Tweens to Sephora: An After-School Phenomenon

Immersed in the bustling cityscape of Brooklyn and Union Square, Sephora stores brim with the after-school chatter of tweens. This new social trend, highlighted by a TikToker who observed the surge of young girls in these beauty stores, echoes the powerful influence of social media platforms like TikTok on the younger generation.

The Tween Influence: Knowledgeable and Minimalistic

These tweens, carrying their school backpacks, are seen engrossed in conversations about beauty products. Their knowledge about items, from the viral Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops to affordable lip gloss, is impressive. The narrative of reckless spending on premium brands seems more of an exaggeration than reality. Most admitted to opting for cheaper products, indicating a mindful approach towards their spending habits.

Sephora: A Safe Social Space for Tweens

Despite the concerns about tweens using inappropriate skincare products like retinol, Sephora employees reported no instances of misbehavior or rudeness. The tweens are simply being tweens, exploring the world of beauty and skincare in a setting that allows them to socialize and learn. The absence of designated spaces for tweens in the retail world has inadvertently turned Sephora into a popular hangout spot.

Unmasking the Social Media Influence

The pressure to look perfect, fueled by social media, is a significant factor driving tweens to these stores. Platforms like TikTok are dictating beauty trends, influencing the skincare choices of these young beauty enthusiasts. Dermatologists warn against the potential risks of using certain products, stressing on the importance of a simple skincare routine for tweens and open conversations between parents and kids about skincare.

The narrative of tweens frequenting Sephora stores is more than just a tale of social media influence and beauty trends. It’s a glimpse into the changing dynamics of retail spaces, consumer behavior, and the ever-evolving impact of digital platforms on our lives.

Lifestyle Social Issues United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

