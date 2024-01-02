en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Social Media Influencer Sparks Asda Bargain Hunting Trend

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Social Media Influencer Sparks Asda Bargain Hunting Trend

Content creator, Jemma Elizabeth, recently took to social media platform, TikTok, to share her successful quest for affordable homeware items from supermarket giant, Asda. Elizabeth, who is in the process of setting up a beauty studio in her spare room on a budget, found Asda’s offerings to be superior in value for money when compared to other stores such as B&M and Marks & Spencer.

Asda vs B&M: A Battle of Prices

Elizabeth’s haul included a variety of items, spanning bed linen, towels, vases, lights, and a large mirror, all of which were priced lower than their counterparts at other stores. A standout item was a black bath towel priced at £8, a favorable contrast to B&M’s similar product priced at £12. Further purchases included self-build shelves for £9, a lamp for £10, and a luxurious shower curtain alongside additional savings on birthday cards and a black cushion.

Homeware Bargains: The New Trend

Her video swiftly garnered attention from fellow bargain hunters on TikTok, striking a chord with those seeking homeware deals. This trend of unearthing homeware bargains at Asda was further emphasized by another savvy shopper, Lewis Eldridge. Eldridge shared his own findings within the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, further highlighting Asda as a popular destination for discount seekers.

The Power of Social Media in Bargain Hunting

These recent revelations have sparked a surge in customers seeking homeware bargains at Asda superstores. Interestingly, this phenomenon extends beyond homeware, with customers also discovering discounted food items such as Puds and white chocolate selections, and sharing their finds on social media platforms to widespread acclaim. This new form of community bargain hunting has opened up avenues for customers to maximize their purchases, emphasizing the power of social media in influencing shopping habits and trends.

0
Business Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Whales' in the Options Market: A Deeper Dive into Expedia Group

By Rafia Tasleem

Safety Shot Inc's Stock Market Journey: A Tale of Ups and Downs

By Nitish Verma

Mixed Investor Sentiment and Proposed Changes in PENN Entertainment

By Olalekan Adigun

Kenya's Fiscal Reset and NHL's Thrilling Face-off: Panthers vs Coyotes

By Israel Ojoko

Bullish Sentiment Emerges Among Giants in Options Trading for Luxury R ...
@Business · 2 mins
Bullish Sentiment Emerges Among Giants in Options Trading for Luxury R ...
heart comment 0
Starco Brands Leverages B2i Digital Platform to Enhance Investor Communication

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Starco Brands Leverages B2i Digital Platform to Enhance Investor Communication
African Creators Academy Summit: A New Era of Collaboration and Innovation

By BNN Correspondents

African Creators Academy Summit: A New Era of Collaboration and Innovation
PGT Innovations Receives Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Miter Brands

By Salman Khan

PGT Innovations Receives Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Miter Brands
SEC Charges Brooge Energy Limited with Fraud, Pomerantz LLP Investigates

By Hadeel Hashem

SEC Charges Brooge Energy Limited with Fraud, Pomerantz LLP Investigates
Latest Headlines
World News
Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive
1 min
Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive
Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
2 mins
Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
2 mins
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
Harbaugh Brothers' Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching
2 mins
Harbaugh Brothers' Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching
Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi
2 mins
Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi
Pakistan's Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn
3 mins
Pakistan's Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
3 mins
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
3 mins
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game
3 mins
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app