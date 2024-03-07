Snow Fever Ignites Winter Joy in Cold Lake: Families Revel in Festive Weekend

Over the Family Day weekend, Cold Lake transformed into a bustling hub of winter festivities, drawing families from across the Lakeland region. Dubbed Snow Fever, the event showcased a series of activities designed to celebrate the season, fostering community spirit and family fun. Heather Miller, the City of Cold Lake's Recreation Programs and Services Manager, reflected on the event's success, attributing it to favorable weather and strong community turnout.

Collaborative Efforts Fuel Success

The success of Snow Fever was the result of a united effort among several organizations, including 4 Wing, the MD of Bonnyville, and the City of Cold Lake. This partnership was pivotal in offering a wide array of activities that catered to all age groups, ensuring both entertainment and engagement throughout the weekend. The festivities commenced on February 17 at Kinosoo Ridge, featuring free ski and snowboard lessons, family tubing, live music, and a vibrant photo booth, setting the tone for a memorable weekend.

Activities Galore at Thomas Varughese Memorial Field

On February 18, attention shifted to the Thomas Varughese Memorial Field behind the Cold Lake Energy Centre, which was transformed into a magical winter playground. Highlights included ice slides, outdoor skating, a warming fire pit, and enchanting sleigh rides. The array of activities provided families the opportunity to enjoy the winter landscape, fostering unforgettable memories.

Event Culminates at 4 Wing with Diverse Offerings

The grand finale of Snow Fever took place on February 19 at 4 Wing, within the Col JJ. Parr Sports Centre, offering attendees a plethora of activities. From inflatables that added an element of thrill to wagon rides for a leisurely exploration of the surroundings, and fire pits to skating options that kept the ice brimming with laughter, the day was filled with joy. Additionally, swimming activities were introduced for those seeking indoor recreation, rounding off the event on a high note.

Reflecting on Snow Fever, Miller expressed gratitude towards the collaborative effort and the positive response from the community, looking forward to next year's event with optimism. The partnership between 4 Wing, the MD of Bonnyville, and the City of Cold Lake exemplifies the power of community collaboration in creating memorable experiences for families, setting a precedent for future regional events.