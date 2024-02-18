Smokey Dragon Cottage: A Hidden Gem in Worcestershire's Teme Valley

Imagine stumbling upon a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Worcestershire's Teme Valley, a quaint cottage that whispers tales of yesteryears, waiting for someone to breathe new life into its storied walls. This is not a figment of imagination but a reality presented by the sale of the historic Smokey Dragon Cottage in Oldwood, Tenbury Wells. With a price tag of £100,000, this cottage represents an unparalleled opportunity to own a slice of history and charm in one of the most picturesque settings in the UK.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Past

The Smokey Dragon Cottage is more than just a property; it's a time capsule that transports its visitors back to a simpler era. Nestled next to a serene stream, this two-bedroom cottage demands attention, not for its grandeur but for the authenticity and nostalgia that its walls embody. In need of renovation, it stands as a canvas for dreamers wanting to blend historic charm with modern comfort. The presence of original artifacts like a bread oven and stove adds to its allure, offering a rare chance to live among history.

What sets this cottage apart is not just its history and location, but the potential it holds. Planning permission has already been granted to extend the property, allowing the new owners to tailor it to their vision. Coupled with a large plot of around 0.74 acres, including a field and the provision for a driveway from Spring Grove Lane, Smokey Dragon Cottage is ripe for transformation. Whether it's a countryside retreat or a permanent residence, the possibilities are as vast as the surrounding landscapes.

Advertisment

Location and Lifestyle

The Teme Valley, known for its breathtaking beauty and tranquil surroundings, is home to Smokey Dragon Cottage. Located close to The Fountain Inn pub and less than two miles from the market town of Tenbury Wells, it offers a perfect blend of seclusion and convenience. For those seeking a life closer to nature without losing access to local amenities and larger centers such as Kidderminster and Worcester, this property presents an ideal solution. Its setting in the Teme Valley ensures that residents can enjoy the best of the countryside lifestyle, from leisurely walks along the stream to exploring the local community and its offerings.

In conclusion, Smokey Dragon Cottage is a rare find in today's real estate market. With its rich history, potential for transformation, and idyllic location, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the English countryside. For those captivated by the charm of rural living and the allure of a historic property, this cottage offers a unique opportunity to turn dreams into reality.