Smoke and Mirrors: A New Aesthetic Restaurant in Old Portsmouth

Smoke and Mirrors, a new restaurant in Old Portsmouth, is set to open this week. The venue, once the home of Nell's, has been transformed by owners Caitlyn Odin and Jordan Thompson into a trendy and aesthetic space offering affordable luxury dining.

Advertisment

A Culinary Dream Team

Jordan, who was the former head chef for Marco Pierre White, will be in charge of the cuisine at Smoke and Mirrors. With his extensive experience and culinary expertise, Jordan is excited to bring his unique style to the menu. "I've always wanted to open my own restaurant," he says. "I'm looking forward to creating dishes that are both delicious and affordable."

Caitlyn, who will be overseeing customer service, has a background in hospitality. She is committed to providing excellent service to every guest who walks through the door. "Our goal is to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere," she says. "We want our guests to feel at home and enjoy a truly memorable dining experience."

Advertisment

A Menu for All Occasions

Smoke and Mirrors will be serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch during the day, and transforming into a romantic dining spot at night. The menu will feature a range of dishes, from classic favorites to innovative creations.

"We want to offer something for everyone," says Jordan. "Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, we've got you covered."

Advertisment

The restaurant will also be offering a selection of wines, beers, and cocktails to complement the menu.

Community Support

The response from the local community has been overwhelmingly positive. Friends, family, and even Marco Pierre White and his daughter Mirabelle have expressed their support for the new venture.

Advertisment

"We're so grateful for the encouragement and enthusiasm we've received," says Caitlyn. "It means the world to us."

As the opening day approaches, Caitlyn and Jordan are busy putting the final touches on the restaurant. "We can't wait to welcome our first guests," says Jordan. "We're excited to share our passion for food and hospitality with the community."

Update: Smoke and Mirrors opens its doors to the public on February 13, 2024. Reservations are recommended.

In Old Portsmouth, a new restaurant is set to make its mark on the culinary scene. Smoke and Mirrors, owned by Caitlyn Odin and Jordan Thompson, promises to offer a unique dining experience that combines affordable luxury with exceptional cuisine and service. With Jordan's culinary expertise and Caitlyn's commitment to hospitality, the restaurant is poised to become a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner or a casual brunch, Smoke and Mirrors is sure to delight your senses and leave you wanting more.