Smoke and Earn: DaySavers Offers $70K for Ultimate Stoner Dream Job, Seeking Creative Cannabis Connoisseur

DaySavers, a pioneering smoking accessories brand, has launched what it bills as the 'Ultimate Stoner Dream Job,' a unique position that pays over $70,000 annually to smoke, review, and promote cannabis products while attending industry events. The role, offered by Custom Cones USA, aims to attract a full-time creator and event marketer with a passion for cannabis, offering a hefty salary, bonuses, travel expenses, and more. Applicants also have the chance to land one of many part-time positions with similar responsibilities, depending on their content creation skills and state of residence.

Advertisment

"The aim was to find creative talents beyond the reach of conventional recruiting methods," explains Harrison Bard, Custom Cones USA co-founder and cannabis industry innovator. Bard emphasizes the rarity of the opportunity to professionally engage with the cannabis sector and highlights the importance of a strong grasp on social media and content creation for the role.

Revolutionizing Cannabis Consumption

Custom Cones USA, co-founded by Bard, is at the forefront of ancillary pre-roll products, including the Fill-a Blunt and Smoke Temple, among others. The company's focus on innovation within the pre-roll space is evident in its rapid growth and its commitment to convenience, quality, and environmental sustainability. Bard discusses the rising popularity of pre-rolls and disposable vape pens, underlining the consumer's preference for convenience while acknowledging the environmental concerns associated with these trends.

Advertisment

The Role and Its Requirements

The selected candidate will not only enjoy the perks of trying out the latest cannabis products but will also bring their creative flair to DaySavers' marketing efforts. Bard is on the lookout for a high-level performer capable of producing captivating content across various platforms. From an impressive writing skillset to a unique style in photo and video creation, the ideal candidate will be comfortable in front of the camera and possess a deep understanding of the cannabis culture and industry trends.

Flagship Products and Innovation

Among DaySavers' leading products is the Perfect Pack, an electronic pre-roll filling machine designed for efficiency and uniformity. This innovation, along with pre-roll tubes with glass and flavored tips, showcases the brand's commitment to enhancing the user experience. Bard also highlights the authenticity of their flavored wooden tips, a testament to DaySavers' dedication to quality and transparency in a market crowded with misleading claims.

Applicants passionate about cannabis and content creation are encouraged to apply online by April 20, 2024, for a chance to turn their passion into a profession. With this initiative, DaySavers not only aims to enrich the cannabis community but also to set new standards in product quality and marketing ingenuity.