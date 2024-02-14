Small Church, Big Impact: The Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church's Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

In the heart of Prosperity, Pennsylvania, a small church has managed to make a significant impact. The Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church has been hosting a fish fry dinner every Friday during Lent for the past 19 years, raising an impressive $500,000. The funds go towards serving the underserved, both locally and in hard-hit areas of Appalachia.

A Community Rallying for a Cause

Every year, volunteers at the church prepare approximately 10,000 meals, attracting people from several states. The fish fry, which offers baked or fried fish and shrimp dinners with homemade salads, has become more than just a fundraiser. It's a social event that brings the community together.

For many, it's the sense of belonging and camaraderie that keeps them coming back. The warm atmosphere, the familiar faces, and the shared goal of helping those in need are what make this event truly special.

Serving with a Mission

The Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church is deeply mission-minded. Every summer, volunteers travel to Appalachia to lend a helping hand. They assist with home repairs, provide food and clothing, and offer a listening ear to those who need it most.

This commitment to service is reflected in the success of their fish fry fundraiser. The event has become so popular that there are now apps and Google maps dedicated to finding Lenten fish fries in the area.

A Tradition of Giving

For the past 19 years, the Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church has been setting an example of generosity and community spirit. Their annual fish fry during Lent is not just about raising funds; it's about bringing people together and making a difference in the lives of others.

Today, as we approach the 20th anniversary of this cherished tradition, let's take a moment to appreciate the power of community and the impact of small acts of kindness. Whether you're a regular attendee or considering joining for the first time, know that your participation contributes to a larger narrative of hope and resilience.

In the end, the fish fry at the Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church is more than a delicious meal; it's a testament to the power of community, the importance of giving back, and the enduring spirit of human kindness.