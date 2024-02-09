Small Church, Big Impact: St. Mary's Anglican Church Raises Over $5000 for Local Food Bank

In the quaint town of Russell, Ontario, a beacon of hope and generosity shines brightly amidst the winter chill. St. Mary's Anglican Church, a modest yet spirited institution, has rallied its congregation to make a substantial difference in the lives of their neighbors in need. The church has raised an impressive $5,260 for the Good Neighbours Food Bank, a vital resource for the local communities of Russell and Embrun.

A Commitment to Community

Since 2020, St. Mary's Anglican Church has been a steadfast supporter of the Good Neighbours Food Bank, donating a total of $18,050 to help combat food insecurity in the area. This latest contribution is part of a larger initiative by the church to assist those struggling to put food on the table. In addition to monetary donations, church members also gather non-perishable food items on a weekly basis to ensure that the food bank's shelves remain stocked.

The importance of this support cannot be overstated. Jean-Francois Gignac, a representative of the Good Neighbours Food Bank, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards St. Mary's Anglican Church. "Their dedication to our cause has been instrumental in allowing us to continue providing for those who rely on our services," he shared. Gignac also emphasized the rising demand the food bank has faced, making contributions like these all the more crucial.

Small Church, Big Heart

Raymond Scharf, the church warden at St. Mary's, humbly described the congregation as a "small church with a big heart." Despite its size, the church has proven that it can make a significant impact through its charitable efforts. Scharf's sentiment is echoed by the wider community, who have praised the church for its unwavering commitment to helping those in need.

The story of St. Mary's Anglican Church serves as a poignant reminder that no act of kindness is too small. In today's world, where the gap between the haves and have-nots continues to widen, it is heartening to see institutions like St. Mary's stepping up to bridge this divide. Through their selfless actions, they are not only nourishing bodies but also nurturing the spirit of compassion and unity that binds us all together.

Looking Ahead

As the Good Neighbours Food Bank continues to grapple with increased demand, the support from St. Mary's Anglican Church and other community pillars becomes even more vital. It is a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring capacity for human kindness. In the face of adversity, the people of Russell have shown that they will stand together, ensuring that no neighbor goes hungry.

As we move forward into an uncertain future, let us be inspired by the example set by St. Mary's Anglican Church. Their dedication to supporting their community is a shining beacon of hope, proving that even the smallest acts of charity can have a profound impact. In the words of Jean-Francois Gignac, "Together, we can make a difference."